Surprising Netflix Series Dominating Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has one of its original series dominating Rotten Tomatoes. Kid Cudi fans are rejoicing as Entergalactic sits at a 95% on the Tomatometer. The animated series sees Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith and Macauley Culkin navigating life in the city. When the first previews for Entergalactic dropped, a lot of viewers were struck by the impressive use of color and appealing animation. When the series debuted on September 30, it was an instant hit with critics. Add in the fact that Kid Cudi fans travel extremely well, and you have all the makings of a streaming sleeper hit. For the artist, it’s a bit of validation for the decision to branch out and do something beyond music with your name up at the top of the marquee. (The accompanying music is also enjoying a boost as people revisit their favorite tracks after watching the gorgeous visuals.)

Talking to Variety recently, Kid Cudi talked about his goals for the record and program. It’s hard to believe sometimes, but the artist has been making records for over a decade now. It came time for the Man on the Moon to do something a bit different. It’s hard to argue with the results as they stand right now.

#Entergalactic is now an incredible 95% on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 pic.twitter.com/NAzrfr3b1u — ENTERGALATIC (@ENTERGALATICCUD) October 11, 2022

“I want people to feel hopeful that their person is out there in the world,” Cudi said. “I haven’t been lucky enough to find that person, but I made this to remind myself that ‘Scott, your person could be out there. You could have a magical moment like this with someone.’ So I know there’s a lot of people out there that feel like maybe their person isn’t out there or it’s hard to find a person, but this is supposed to be a reminder that true love does happen.”

Talking to Zane Lowe of Apple Music, the superstar explained how the Netflix program was just the first step in broadening out. “The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that,” Cudi said. “I think I want to be done with it. I think (I’m) closing the chapter on Kid Cudi. The goal for ‘Entergalactic’ — I was bored of making albums… I went into this wanting to do something epic and different.”

