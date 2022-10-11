‘There’s no relief’: Yellowstone’s Kayce Dutton star on vision fallout

“It’d be a great payoff as an actor to go through the journey,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

With season five premiering in November, the trailer revealed things could take a serious turn for the Dutton family.

Kayce moved his family from the ranch and decided to live on the reservation after a series of traumatic events.

Despite this, as the star hinted, they could be forced to return as danger may arise after John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gets sworn into office as the Governor of Montana.

Yellowstone season five premieres Sunday, November 13 on Paramount Network in the US and on Monday on Paramount + in the UK.