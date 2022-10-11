Three Takeaways From the Michael J. Fox/Christopher Lloyd Reunion

But for a show that has featured several celebrity cameos, from John Oliver to David Cross to Key & Peele, how has the show not turned to Lloyd and Fox to voice doppelgangers for the show’s titular characters? Fox has done plenty of voice work in the past few years. We’re not sure what past episode holds the rating record, but we’re pretty certain a Lloyd/Fox voice-aganza would set the new mark.

We’ve Missed You, Michael J. Fox

We haven’t seen Fox in a big-screen comedy since 2000 (unless you count that voice work in movies like Stuart Little). It’s our loss. It’s not hard to imagine Fox taking part in a Wes Anderson joint like Moonrise Kingdom or The French Dispatch. He would have been a natural in a funny indie like Little Miss Sunshine, and it would have been fun to see what Judd Apatow would have done with him. A foul-mouthed Fox? We’re here for it. A dad in Booksmart? How about an improv turn in Best in Show or another Christopher Guest improv romp?

One of the reasons we love seeing Fox so much is because it’s a poignant reminder of the comedies that might have been.

For ComedyNerd exclusive content and more, subscribe to our fancy newsletter:

Get More Comedy: Sign up for ComedyNerd The ComedyNerd newsletter is your weekly look at the world of stand up, sketch, and more. Sign up now!

Top image: Today Show