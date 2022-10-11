Tyson Fury’s ex-sparring partner tells Usyk how to beat Gypsy King





Michael Hunter has delivered his verdict on Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury and is backing The Gypsy King to win the fight via decision. The American heavyweight is well-positioned to give his opinion on the proposed undisputed clash having shared the ring with both men.

Hunter boxed Fury in 2006 as an amateur and has sparred with him multiple times afterwards, including last year. His knowledge of Usyk is just as vast having given The Cat one of his toughest tests during their 2017 professional bout at 200lb. Giving his thoughts on the fight during an exclusive interview with Express Sport, Hunter revealed what Usyk must do if he hopes to beat Fury. “I think he gives Tyson Fury issues, the only thing is I think that he needs to be more of a puncher with Tyson Fury than Anthony Joshua,” Hunter told Express Sport. “Anthony Joshua just gets tired, and that’s Usyk’s thing, he wears you out and then he attacks. Anthony Joshua doesn’t have a great chin when he’s fatigued, that’s why he doesn’t have the best of chins because he gets tired easily. But Tyson Fury’s a little bit different. He’s more of an endurance type of athlete, he’s long, he’s lanky, he doesn’t have those big muscles, he’s a boxer, he’s on his feet, he’s also big.

They had initially been scheduled to face each other on July 2 in Manchester but a positive Covid result which has since caused long-term problems halted proceedings. “It’s unfortunate, I really hope he does get better. Sometimes life can be a little bit more serious than the sport of boxing. I don’t exactly know what his situation is but hopefully, he gets better if it is genuine,” Hunter said of his opponent. “I’m still No1 with the WBA so we’re just waiting to see what’s next after this. We need to speak to the WBA to work out if they’re just going to give me the Daniel Dubois fight, either way, I feel like I’m in a great position. I know that Dubois is looking to fight Lucas Browne right now. They always try to avoid me in some form, I’m always in these funny weird positions anyway. I’m close, I’ve just got to keep inching.” He continued: “Hopefully I get back in the ring soon, I think they’re looking at something in December, January time. The dream fight would be Daniel Dubois of course. I think I would stop him around the same round as Joe Joyce (round 10). He gets hit too easily, he walks into punches. All I’ve got to do is keep the straight punches on him and I’ll get the win.”