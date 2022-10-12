11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Oct. 13-16

12 Hours of Terror at Capitol Theater

Grab your friends and buckle up for a marathon run of blockbuster and underground horror movies alike. Expect delicious pizza, courtesy of Ohio Pie Company, and familiar titles, including Carrie (1976), Graduation Day (1981), The Mist (2007) and more. $30-$35, Oct. 15, 2 p.m.-2 a.m., 1390 W. 65th St., Cleveland, clevelandcinemas.com

The Beatles: Get Back to Let it Be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

This exhibit serves as a complement to Peter Jackson’s recent documentary, The Beatles: Get Back. Walk through one of the most iconic moments in music history by stepping behind the scenes of the Beatles’ 1969 sessions. Free-$35, thru March 31, 2023, various times, 1100 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, rockhall.com

Cleveland Magazine’s Best of Cleveland Party at Great Lakes Science Center

Best of Cleveland is back Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Great Lakes Science Center. Join us for a party on the harbor and an unforgettable night of food, entertainment and celebration. $60-$105, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., 601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland, cletix.com

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

After a hot season the Guards are smashing their way through the playoffs. This weekend they go toe to toe with the Yankees following two wild card wins against the Tampa Bay Rays. Don’t miss a second of what might be history in the making. Oct. 13-16, details TBD, mlb.com/guardians

An Evening of Magic and Mentalism with the Alans at Alex Theater

When a sleight-of-hand magician and a therapist-turned-mentalist meet, the rest is history. Now, Jason and Stacy Alan provide some of the most dazzling, mind-bending magic shows on the road. You might recognize them from such shows as Penn & Teller Fool Us on the CW Network. $45-$150, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., 2017 E. Ninth St., Cleveland, alextheatercleveland.com

Everybody at The Helen

This Pulitzer Prize finalist delves into the idea of the afterlife in a dark, comedic riff on the 15th-century play Everyman. Watch as the leading character bargains with death itself to settle on how the final journey will end. $15, Oct. 12-22, various times, 1407 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, clevelandplayhouse.com

Fine Print Fair at Cleveland Museum of Art

Gather alongside more than 2,000 fans of printmaking at Cleveland’s premier print marketplace. Fifteen dealers will offer works from five different centuries — whether you’re a passionate collector or a curious visitor there will be something for you. Free, Oct. 14-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 11150 East Blvd., Cleveland, clevelandart.org

Secret Society Comedy at Phunkenship

Secret Society Comedy keeps you guessing by popping up at a new venue every week. This time at Phunkenship, the show features the chops of Tania Timmons and David Chimusoro, and is hosted by David Horning. Gain the password for entry by buying a ticket — don’t tell a soul. $15, Oct. 15-16, 11:30 p.m., 3135 Sackett Ave., Cleveland, thisiscleveland.com

Spooky Pooch Parade at Madison Park

Returning for an adorable 15th year, the Spooky Pooch Parade is the perfect excuse to dress your dog up — or simply attend to enjoy the cuteness. The event culminates in an award presentation, including “Spookiest Pooch” and “Best in Show.” Head to the link for details and rules. $10-$45, Oct. 15, 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., 13201 Madison Ave., Lakewood, eventbrite.com

Trick or Tease at Symposium Nightclub

Midwest performers gather for an 18-and-over night of spooky delight, including drag performances, burlesque and a costume contest, courtesy of the Fandom Fantasies. The event boasts a lineup of prizes and a fully stocked bar to keep the night rolling. $15-$25, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com

Walkabout Tremont at Professor Avenue

The community gathers for extended shop and gallery hours, including Loop coffeehouse and record store, Doubting Thomas gallery and Tremont Public Works café. The event runs every Friday, and monthly themes range from “Winter Warmer” in January to “The Art of the Fish Fry” in March. Free, every Friday, various times, various locations, experiencetremont.com

