Best Prime Day deals: Quick! Amazon sale ends TONIGHT

Best Prime Day deals: The huge discounts on Amazon will end tonight, so you’ll need be quick!

You only have a few hours left to secure the best Prime Day deals! The blockbuster sales event has seen thousands of discounts across every department, including Smart TVs, iPhone and Android phones, Fitbit fitness trackers, Ninja blenders and kitchenware, clothing, air fryers, Instant Pot cookers, and much more. Despite being branded as Prime Day, this bombastic sales event actually runs for 48-hours. The deal-a-thon started yesterday (October 11) and ends at 11.59pm today (October 12, 2022). That means you’ll need to add discounted items to your basket before midnight …or you’ll miss out. For those who don’t know, Prime Day is a Black Friday-like deals bonanza that Amazon only offers for its Prime members. That means you’ll need to be a signed-up Amazon Prime member, or take out a free Prime trial, to add the discounted items to your shopping basket. With some of the discounts and deals available in the Prime Early Access Sale, you’ll really cannot afford to miss out. To save you time, we’ve highlighted the best Prime Day deals further down this guide. However, if you can’t wait to get stuck into the sales before the deadline tonight, check out the biggest savings across Amazon departments for yourself – • Get up to 40% off 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, and Philips • Get up to 49% off LEGO sets • Get up to 33% off wine, beer, and spirits (The Glenlivet, Johnnie Walker, The Botanist) • Get up to 35% off air fryers and Instant Pot all-in-one cookers • Get up to 39% off iPhone, Apple Watch, iMac, and accessories • Get up to 30% off Ninja kitchen gadgets and cookware Amazon usually only holds Prime Day once a year, but this time around, we’re being treated to a second helping. Dubbed the Prime Early Access sale, if you’re starting to think about Christmas presents (or just treating yourself to a new 4K TV ahead of the World Cup), the timing of Amazon’s latest sale couldn’t be better! Just like previous Amazon sales, some of the Prime Day deals will be available for the duration of the sale, others will only appear for a few hours, and Deal Of The Day promotions will be available on either October 11 or October 12, 2022. In any case, our advice remains the same: you should add any Prime Day deal that’s caught your eye into your basket sooner rather than later. That’s because Amazon has also been forced to end some promotions early as they’ve run out of stock in previous Prime Day events. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals available right now. This includes huge savings on iPhone, Tefal air fryers, Amazon Echo smart speakers, video doorbells, ghd hair products, and much, much more. We’ve also got the details on a secret Prime Day deal that drops the price of an Amazon Echo to just £1.99. We’ll keep our rundown of the best Prime Day deals updated with new price cuts throughout the 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale, so make sure to check back regularly. We’ve also got some Prime Day shopping top tips to help you secure the best deals as well as a breakdown of all of the perks of Amazon Prime. But before we get to our pick of the Prime Day deals …you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership (or a trial) to unlock access to these savings.

For those who don’t know, Amazon Prime doesn’t just offer access to Prime Day sales. This membership scheme also unlocks next-day delivery (and same-day delivery in some parts of the UK) at no extra cost on thousands of items, access to stream and download exclusive boxsets like The Rings Of Power, Clarkson’s Farm, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Boys on Prime Video, millions of tracks and hand-curated playlists from Prime Music, unlimited photo backup to the cloud via Amazon Photos, and free PC games to download and keep from Prime Gaming. Prime members can even claim a one-year membership to Deliveroo Plus for free delivery at no cost. Prime usually costs £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. However, you can claim a 30-day free trial so you have access to all of the above perks and all of the discounts in the Prime Day sale. Even if you’ve claimed an Amazon Prime free trial in the past, the online retail firm will often let you test Prime once a year. So, it’s well worth checking whether your Amazon account is eligible again by clicking here.

The best Prime Day deals

Amazon is referring to its latest bargain-a-thon as the Prime Early Access Sale, but if it’s all the same, we’re going to stick with Prime Day as it’s less of a mouthful. The bombastic Prime Day sale has seen discounts across thousands of popular products – from best-selling air fryers, alcohol, Smart TVs, video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS5, Fitbit fitness trackers, coffee machines, iPhone, Apple Watch, and iMac, as well as much more. And of course, Amazon is leading by example, with huge discounts on its own hardware, including Echo smart speakers, Ring video doorbells, and Fire TV. Amazon-owned subscription services, like Kindle Unlimited, are also available at jaw-droppingly low prices for a limited time. Amazon is adding new discounts and deals to its blockbuster Prime Day sale all of the time, and the sheer amount of choice can be a little overwhelming. We’ve rounded up our pick of the best Prime Day 2 deals below. We’ll keep updating this selection throughout the day, so check back later…

Of course, there’s a lot more where that came from. Amazon has slashed prices across a dizzying number of departments on its online store. If you want to hunt through everything included in the Prime Day deals, click here or use the link below. And remember – Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends at 11.59pm tonight, so you’ll need to be quick to bag the discounts. Ahead of that deadline, it’s possible that Amazon will run out of stock on some of the most popular items, so you should checkout as fast as possible if you don’t want to miss out!

Hidden Prime Day trick drops price of Fire TV and Echo under £5

There’s a little-known trick that lets you slash money off the discounted prices in the Prime Day sales. Yes, really. This only works with a select few items in the sale, including the immensely-popular Fire TV, Kindle and Echo smart speakers. Depending on which model you choose, you can bag one of these devices for less than £1.99. And you’ll get free next-day delivery too. Here’s how it works – money-saving site TopCashback is offering an extra discount of £15 to newcomers, which can be used in conjunction with a select few online retailers …including Amazon. Best of all, there’s no small print that prevents you from using the £15 discount on items already in the sale! To take advantage of the incredible deal you’ll have to sign-up on TopCashback’s website. New TopCashback members will be able to claim their £15 signing-on bonus, which can be used on a range of products, including first-party Amazon devices. After signing-up with TopCashback, you’ll need to head to the Amazon hub page on TopCashback. Click ‘Get Cashback’ next to Fire TV, Amazon, Echo, or whatever device you choose – and you’ll be redirected to Amazon UK, where you can complete your order. From then, you’ll just checkout as usual with your existing Amazon account details, shipping address, and payment card. Once that’s done, it’ll take around 7 days for the cashback you’ve earned to be topped up on your TopCashback account. You can then withdraw the money to your bank account, a PayPal account, or by topping up a gift card to spend elsewhere. And voila! That’s it.

Fire TV Stick Lite usually costs £29.99, but has dropped to just £19.99 in the Prime Day 2 sale. With this clever hack, you’ll pay just £4.99 for the Fire TV Stick streaming dongle. Likewise, Amazon has slashed the price of its third-generation Echo Dot from £39.99 down to just £16.99 in the Prime Day sales. Using the above trick, you’ll pay a criminally-low £1.99 for the Alexa-powered speaker. And one of the lesser-known Amazon brands, Blink, which offers indoor and outdoor home security solutions has dropped the price of its compact indoor security camera from £29.99 down to just £19.99. Again, with the TopCashback bonus that plummets to just £4.99. Of course, these are just two examples, you can use the £15 discount on any first-party gadget from Amazon, including Kindle eReaders, the Dolby Atmos-compatible Echo Studio speaker, Ring doorbells, and more. Sign-up for TopCashback here, or check out the complete range of Amazon devices in the latest Prime Day sale here.

When did Prime Early Access Sale start?

Amazon is already in full-swing. The Prime Early Access Sale officially started at 00.01am yesterday (October 11, 2022) and is scheduled to end at 11.59pm tonight (October 12, 2022). The 48-hour sale will see new deals introduced across the two days, as Amazon runs out of stock in some products. As with all Prime Day sales, you’ll need to have an active Prime membership to access any of these discounts. If not, you won’t be able to add any of the discounted items to your basket, or you’ll have to pay a higher price tag. Ouch.

When does Prime Early Access Sale end?

Amazon will bring its Prime Early Access Sale to a close tonight (October 12, 2022) at 11.59pm. After that, prices will rise across all departments. If you want to secure the best Prime Day deals, you’ll need to checkout before the clock strikes midnight or risk missing out.

How to access Prime Day deals

Amazon only allows Prime members to access its deals and discounts. That means that you’ll need an active membership to enjoy the discounts …otherwise, you’ll be forced to pay full price for the same products (and pay for delivery too!). If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you can easily sign up for one here and get a free 30-day trial. If you cancel at any time during the Prime free trial, you won’t be charged (but you’ll still be able to take advantage of all of the deals available in the Prime Early Access Sale!) If you do decide to stick with Prime membership after the trial ends, a subscription costs £95 per year, or £8.99 per month and offers next-day delivery at no cost, the ability to stream and download shows and films from Prime Video, free delivery on Deliveroo, two-hour delivery on grocery orders above £40 from Amazon Fresh and Morrisons, unlimited photo backup to the cloud, free PC games to download via Prime Gaming, and more. We’ve got all of the details on Prime membership to make sure it’s right for you.

What’s included with Amazon Prime?

As well as access to the ongoing Prime Day 2 deals, an Amazon Prime membership unlocks a lot of other perks. If you’re always buying from Amazon UK, own an Alexa-powered smart speaker or smart home device, watch boxsets on Fire TV, or read on a Kindle, there are a number of lesser-known extras that couldn’t make Prime membership a no-brainer for you. The full perks are… • Next-Day (or Same-Day) Delivery: As long as the item is listed as ‘Fulfilled by Amazon’, you’ll get next-day delivery at no extra cost. That includes thousands of items across all departments as well as discounted second-hand or damaged items from Amazon Warehouse. In some areas of the country, you’ll be able to get same-day delivery as part of your Prime membership too. • Prime Video: Bundled with your Prime membership is Amazon’s answer to Netflix, dubbed Prime Video. This streaming platform is also available as a standalone subscription for £5.99 per month for those who aren’t fussed about any of the other benefits of Amazon Prime. Prime Video included popular syndicated shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and Mr Robot, as well as exclusive boxsets and movies you won’t find anywhere else. That includes the likes of critically-acclaimed The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, superhero satire The Boys, Clarkson’s Farm from the ex-Top Gear frontman, and sports documentary series All Or Nothing. Prime Video also boasts movies like House Of Gucci, 007 No Time To Die, Palm Springs, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, and The Green Knight, to name just a few. • Prime Reading: For Kindle owners, this is a brilliant benefit. It unlocks access to thousands of ebooks, magazines and comics that can be downloaded to your device to read for free. Even if you don’t own a Kindle, you can access all of this content using the Kindle app on iPhone, iPad, and Android. Amazon rotates the selection of books available to read for free, so you don’t need to worry about running out of choice! • Photo Back-Up: Keep dismissing a low storage warning from Apple or Google on your smartphone? Prime members can back up all of their photographs at full resolution for free as part of their subscription. With apps available on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and more, you’ll be able to securely store your photos from any device. Better yet, a selection of images can be used as a screensaver on your Fire TV, Fire tablet, or certain Amazon Echo gadgets.You can search and sort your photos by people, places and things with advanced image recognition.

Prime Video includes a number of exclusive shows, like Grand Tour, Clarkson’s Farm, and Jack Ryan

• Deliveroo Plus: If you like to order takeaways with Deliveroo, there’s another perk to being a Prime member – you’ll get access to one year of Deliveroo Plus for free. This optional extra is worth over £40 a year and unlocks free delivery on all takeaway orders over £25 made within the Deliveroo app. Not only that, but Deliveroo Plus members also get exclusive special offers and rewards. • Amazon Music Prime: As part of your annual Prime membership, you’ll get access to two million songs hand-picked by the team of editors at the streaming service. Prime Music listeners are able to download tracks from this selection to listen offline, when on a flight or an underground train, for example. If you own an Amazon Echo, it’s possible to request tracks and playlists with AI assistant Alexa. • Prime Gaming: This perk is perfect for anyone who loves to while away the hours playing the latest games on their PC. As a Prime member, Amazon will dish out exclusive in-game loot, including weapons, characters, skins, boosts, and other in-game upgrades. Better yet, Amazon regularly offers free games to Prime members in a similar way to Xbox’s Games With Gold and PS Plus promotions each month. In previous months, Amazon has handed out games such as Dead Space 2, Cat Quest, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Madden NFL 22.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Prime Day isn’t the only blockbuster sales event taking place in the run-up to the holidays. As well as Prime Day 2, we expect to see huge discounts and deals in Black Friday. Unlike Prime Day, which is only available to Prime members on Amazon …Black Friday sees hundreds of retailers take part in the sale. Broadband companies, satellite television, subscription services, there will be hundreds of amazing deals. And don’t worry, Amazon will also take part in the best Black Friday deals next month too. This year, Black Friday will be held on Friday, 25 November 2022. So, you’ve got a little while to wait.

When was the last Prime Day sale?

Amazon has launched two Prime Day sales in 2022, hence the moniker “Prime Day 2” for the latest discounts and deals. The first blockbuster sale took place July 12 -13, 2022 and saw discounts to almost every department on the online store. Although Amazon isn’t referring to the latest sale as Prime Day 2 (it’s using Prime Early Access Sale) the latest iteration of the Amazon Prime members-only sale will run October 11-12, 2022.

How often does Amazon have a Prime Day?

Amazon usually holds its 48-hour e-commerce deal marathon annually, usually sometime in mid-July. However, there have been some exceptions. In 2020, due to the national lockdowns caused by Covid-19, Amazon decided to postpone its sales event. Prime Day did return that year, but not until October 2020. This year followed the usual routine – with Amazon Prime Day beginning on Tuesday July 12 – 13, 2022. However, Amazon has decided to shake things up with a second outing. Prime Day 2, branded as Prime Early Access Sale, takes place between October 11 – 12, 2022. It’s unclear whether this will be an annual event, with Prime Day taking place in mid-July as usual, followed by an Early Access Sale in October ahead of the Christmas shopping rush and Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in November.

Prime Day tips and tricks

Get an Amazon Prime free trial (even if you’ve had used one before)

Although this may seem obvious, do remember to sign up for Amazon Prime before the sale starts so you can maximise the most of the short sale duration period. You can sign up here and also cancel anytime if you no longer wish to continue after the sale.

Make a wish list …and stick to it!

Finding out what you need or want to buy ahead of the sale can help you alleviate shopping anxiety and overspending. If you’re buying Christmas presents, make a list of who you’re buying for and what you want to get them. You don’t have to know the exact product, but knowing what sort of item you’d like is good as it can help you stay on track.

Budget, but be flexible

Another tip to avoid overspending is to budget your maximum spend. However, be aware that you may spend a tiny bit over so having some flexibility will allow you to get the best value deals. The cheapest deals aren’t necessarily the best as you can find similar models with better features for slightly higher prices.

Check prices

Other retailers will be expected to price match with Amazon so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the same product but at other places like Currys, Argos, John Lewis and more. It’s worth a check to see if other retailers will offer additional bonuses like freebies on orders.

What can I do if my Amazon parcel is missing?