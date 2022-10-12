Bigg Boss 16: Who is Ankit Gupta: Biography, Relationship, Family & More

Bigg Boss 16 has got us stars from various platforms under one roof. The show has been a melting pot where stars from television, film, and social media come together. Speaking about television stars, fans are ecstatic to see Ankit Gupta in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Known for his brooding looks, Ankit Gupta is a rising name among all the Bigg Boss 16 contestants . The actor had a loyal fan base already, thanks to his acting stints, but now he is gaining more fans. So here’s everything to know here’s everything about Ankit Gupta, from his biography to his relationship and more!

Ankit Gupta Bio

Ankit Gupta was born on November 6, 1988. He was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. After he completed his education in Meerut, he started giving tuition classes to earn some money. Later, he also worked in call centres. He decided to try his hands at modelling and he moved to Delhi to pursue this ambition. Later, he moved to Mumbai and tried his hands at acting.

He started his acting career in 2012 when he debuted as Dr Abhishek Kumar in the hit TV series, Balika Vadhu. His role as Parth Kashyap in Channel V’s Sadda Haq made him immensely popular among the youth. He has also appeared in TV shows such as Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mayavi Maling, and Kundali Bhagya.

Ankit Gupta was last seen playing the lead role in the hit TV show, Udaariyaan. His role as Fateh Singh Virk was loved by fans. He has also acted in web series such as Illegal – Justice, Out Of Order, and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

Ankit Gupta Family Members & Their Relationship

Ankit Gupta was born in a Hindu family. Not much is known about his personal life. The actor keeps his personal life away from the cameras. It is rumoured that he has an older sister. There were rumours about him dating his Udaariyaan co-star, Priyanka Choudhary. The two stars have always claimed that they are just close friends. In older interviews, Ankit Gupta has revealed that he got his heart broken by someone once.

Ankit Gupta Net Worth, Income & Salary

Ankit Gupta’s major source of income is his acting career and social media engagement. Working as an actor for almost 10 years, he has a steady career graph. His net worth is estimated at approximately ₹10 crores.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

Ankit Gupta is extremely active on social media. He has 599K followers on Instagram. He also runs a YouTube channel where he shares snippets of his day. The channel has 266K subscribers.

Some Interesting Facts About Ankit Gupta

1. Ankit Gupta has starred in a movie titled Tutiya Dil. He also starred in a music video in 2021 titled Ladeya Na Kar.

2. He has revealed that he is an introvert in reality.

3. He learnt martial arts for his role in Mayavi Maling.

4. His role as Fateh Singh Virk is loved by many but interestingly he had rejected the role thrice before he finally agreed.

Bigg Boss 16 has brought out a new side of Ankit Gupta which is loved by his fans. We hope to see him on the show till the very end.