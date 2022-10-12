Braves girls tennis team unbeaten in Ocean League matches

The Lompoc girls tennis team has responded to playing in a new CIF section and a new league by going 12-0 in Ocean League matches as of this writing.
The Braves were 12-2, 12-0 overall. The Braves had clinched the league title with a win at home against Pioneer Valley Tuesday.
Lompoc’s athletic program joined Santa Ynez and Cabrillo in a move to the CIF Central Section from the Southern Section, effective this school year. All of the other Central Coast schools, except Valley Christian Academy which remains in the Southern Section, moved to the Central Section in 2018.
In their first campaign in the Ocean League and the CIF Central Section’s Division 4, the closest Braves league matches were two 7-2 wins against Nipomo as of this writing.
Lompoc’s only losses were to Mountain League members Paso Robles, 5-4, and Santa Ynez, 6-3.
“Once we got through the first round of league matches unbeaten, we knew we could do it in the second round too,” said Lompoc sophomore doubles player Ava Velasco after she teamed with senior Sofia Larios for an 8-1 win in a No. 3 doubles match Sept. 29. The Braves beat Orcutt Academy 9-0 in a league match at Hancock College that day.
Larios consistently pounded winners at the net and Velasco hit steady ground strokes from the backcourt in the pair’s match against Orcutt Academy.
Fourth-year Lompoc coach Mike Montross said, “I definitely think we have a good chance to make a run in the Division 4 playoffs.
“This is the best singles talent we’ve had since I’ve been here. Plus, we have a good group of veteran players, and some younger ones who can run around on the tennis court for a long time during a match.”
Montross said his team is exceptionally deep. Lompoc’s regular singles lineup consists of Vera Ortiz, who is a senior foreign exchange student from Barcelona, Spain, at No. 1 singles, Rianna Stouppe at No. 2, Gabi Arias at No. 3, Emma White at No. 4, Lola Soukup at No. 5 and Esme Ortiz at No. 6. Arias, who also plays soccer and softball for Braves varsity teams, is unbeaten in singles so far this season.
Stouppe and Arias, at No. 1, Ortiz and Deana Ramirez, at No. 2, and Larios and Velasco, at No. 3, were the Braves’ tandems that combined for a sweep against Orcutt Academy. Katherine Reyes rounds out the Lompoc roster, and she has been a reliable contributor for the Braves.
Lompoc was a regular playoff qualifier when the Braves played in the Los Padres League in the Southern Section. That league broke up when most of the other area schools moved to the Central Section and Lompoc, along with Cabrillo and Santa Ynez, joined Southern Santa Barbara County tennis powers Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos in the Channel League.
When the Braves played those three powerhouses, “We were ecstatic when we got a team point,” said Larios.
“We never won a league match when we were in that league,” said Montross. “We came close many times, but we just couldn’t get over the hump.
“We don’t have the country club players, the feeder system, that some of the other schools have.”
Velasco said, “I really enjoyed playing against those really good players from the Santa Barbara schools, but I also like playing against competition that is more our level. We’re playing at the level we belong at now.”
Cabrillo joined Lompoc in the move to the Ocean League this year. Santa Ynez plays in the Mountain League.
Playing for a high school team is a new experience for Vera Ortiz. “I’ve been playing tennis since I was five years old, and in Spain you have to join a club to play in any sport,” she said.
“I really like playing for a high school team. The girls on this team are so much fun.”
Like the other area high school tennis players, the Braves encountered a new match format when their team moved from the Southern to the Central Section.
The Southern Section format calls for the three singles players from each team to play a set each against their three counterparts. It’s the same thing for the opposing three doubles players. Singles players cannot play doubles, and vice versa.
The Central Section calls for a best-of-three sets format, with the third set, if necessary, consisting of a best-of-10 tiebreak. The first player to 10 points, with a margin of two, wins the match.
If one team has wrapped up the match after singles play, the opposing coaches can agree to an eight-game pro set format for doubles if they so choose. Singles players can also play doubles, and vice versa.
MOST of the Braves had to adjust to a new match format, anyway. “In Spain, it’s a best-of-three sets format,” said Vera Ortiz. “So whenever we play, it just feels like a normal tennis match to me.”
Many Central Coast tennis players have said they prefer the best-of-three sets format. Larios, Velasco and Arias do not.
“I like playing three different people,” said Larios. “You get more playing time. You’re guaranteed three sets.”
Velasco said, “I like the variety of playing three people.” Arias concurred. “I like playing different people every time,” she said.
Still, while playing in a new match format as well as playing in a new section and a new league, the Braves have thrived.
Montross said the decision Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones made to move her school’s athletic program from the Southern Section to the Central has been beneficial.
“Claudia made the right choice when she decided to move us to the Central Section,” Montross said.
Source link