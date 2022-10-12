Categories
Braves girls tennis team unbeaten in Ocean League matches


The Lompoc girls tennis team has responded to playing in a new CIF section and a new league by going 12-0 in Ocean League matches as of this writing.

The Braves were 12-2, 12-0 overall. The Braves had clinched the league title with a win at home against Pioneer Valley Tuesday.  

Lompoc’s athletic program joined Santa Ynez and Cabrillo in a move to the CIF Central Section from the Southern Section, effective this school year. All of the other Central Coast schools, except Valley Christian Academy which remains in the Southern Section, moved to the Central Section in 2018.



