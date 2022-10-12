Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Should Have More Stealth Missions

Based on the trailers released so far and the recent multiplayer beta, it seems as though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be as much of a return to form as its 2019 predecessor was. While Modern Warfare 2 is definitely returning the series to its roots, Infinity Ward isn’t afraid of adding some new mechanics and features to push the franchise into the future. And when it comes to improving Call of Duty‘s story mode, Modern Warfare 2 should look at doubling down on stealth missions.

The Call of Duty franchise is often remembered primarily for its frenetic, run-and-gun gameplay and explosive action set-pieces, but it’s actually some of the series’ calmest moments that end up being the most memorable. When thinking back to the most iconic moments of each Call of Duty game, there’s usually one type of mission that stands out above the rest: the stealth mission. Hopefully, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 chooses to embrace the franchise’s history with stealth and includes even more stealth-based missions than ever before.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Should Have a Few More Stealth Missions

Some of the most iconic moments in Call of Duty history have come from stealth missions. In Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, arguably the game’s most exciting and memorable sequence occurs during the mission “All Ghillied Up,” which sees the player tentatively sneak through the radiation zones of Chernobyl. This whole mission, and the eventual fallout in the subsequent mission, is a masterclass in building tension through slow and methodical gameplay, and the change of pace from the rest of Modern Warfare‘s campaign makes the mission stand out even more. The same can be said for a variety of missions in Treyarch’s various Call of Duty series, ranging from Call of Duty: World At War‘s “Vendetta” sniping mission, to Black Ops Cold War‘s “Brick in the Wall.”

2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaned into stealth missions more than the franchise ever had before. There are hints of stealth throughout Modern Warfare‘s campaign. For example, in the flashback mission “Hometown,” players control a young Farah as she attempts to hide from a Russian soldier invading her home. Players need to hide under beds and tables to avoid being instantly killed, but must also grab weapons from the environment and sneak up on the soldier to kill him. It’s a simple gameplay loop, and maybe lasts a little longer than it needs to, but the sequence does a great job of building tension, and the realism makes it one of Call of Duty‘s more horrifying missions.

While there are moments of stealth throughout Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the campaign dedicates an entire mission solely to stealth, which hasn’t really been done before in Call of Duty history. Named “Going Dark,” this penultimate mission sees players covertly infiltrate Barkov’s private estate to rescue three hostages and stop Hadir. Once inside, players have free rein in how they approach the objective. Players can disable lights, turn off power, distract enemies, stealth takedown, and use their silenced weapons to remain hidden and gain the upper hand. This isn’t anything stealth fans haven’t seen before, but the expansive nature of the map and the high level of player-freedom were great to see in a modern Call of Duty.

Hopefully, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be able to take its predecessor’s approach to stealth and continue to expand on it. With Task Force 141 being an elite team of covert operatives, it makes complete sense for more of Modern Warfare 2‘s missions to be stealth-focused, and the game’s new movement mechanics could lead to stealth gameplay that fans have never seen before. For instance, Modern Warfare 2‘s new swimming mechanics could lead to another open-ended stealth mission, where players can choose how to approach the location, and the game’s new ledge-hanging mechanic would allow players to sneak up on unsuspecting enemies to take them out from a distance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

