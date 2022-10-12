Cancelled Prime? Amazon offers tempting reason to rejoin





If you’ve ditched your Prime membership in the wake of the recent price rise, Amazon is trying very hard to tempt you back. First up, the retailer has launched one of its hugely-popular Prime Day sales – slashing prices in almost every department. The latest Prime Day sale sees price cuts for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Samsung 4K TVs, Instant Pot and air fryers, vacuum cleaners, coffee machines, and more. As always, the best Prime Day deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members. If you don’t hold an active membership – or haven’t taken out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial – then you’ll have to pay a higher price for the same products. Worse still, you might have to pay extra for delivery since only Prime members get next-day delivery at no extra cost.

Prime members don’t only get the pick of the crop when it comes to sale items either. For a limited time, Amazon is offering three months of access to Kindle Unlimited for free. For those who don’t know, Kindle Unlimited is a Netflix-like service that includes bestsellers and top non-fiction ebooks to read on your Kindle eReader or using the Kindle app on iPhone and Android. Prime members can also unlock four months of Music Unlimited – a Spotify competitor from the shopping giant – for free too. Music Unlimited is available on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, as well as smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Echo Show. But if deals aren’t enough to convince you to revive your Prime membership, Amazon has another trick up its sleeve too.

Next week, Prime Video will be the only place to watch live coverage of the latest Premier League fixtures. The matches, which will take place on Tuesday October 18th, Wednesday October 19th, and Thursday October 20th will be available to stream at no extra cost for those with a Prime membership. It’s possible to subscribe to Prime Video – a rival to Disney+ and Netflix – separately at the lower cost of £5.99 per month. However, the streamer is also bundled as part of the Amazon Prime membership – as well as all of the other perks. This season, a total of nine Premier League games, including the hotly-anticipated Manchester United vs Tottenham, will be shown exclusively on Prime Video. The next batch of EPL fixtures on Prime Video will follow on Boxing Day. Usually, a Sky Sports or BT Sport subscription is needed to watch Premier League games live, so this Prime Video bonus is a nice extra for subscribers. If you’re not a fan of sports, there’s still plenty to watch on Prime Video. The streamer, which is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TVs, Fire TV, Sky Q, and Sky Glass, has a rotating library of popular syndicated shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and Mr Robot, as well as exclusive boxsets and movies you won’t find anywhere else.

That includes the likes of critically-acclaimed The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, superhero satire The Boys, Clarkson’s Farm from the ex-Top Gear frontman, as well as The Grand Tour, and Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, and sports documentary series All Or Nothing. Prime Video also boasts movies like House Of Gucci, 007 No Time To Die, Palm Springs, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, and The Green Knight. Prime subscribers can also back-up their photos to the cloud, via Amazon Photos, for free. For those who are forever plagued with warning pop-ups on their iPhone or Android phone about low storage, this could be a lifesaver. Storing your photos in the cloud means that – should the worst happen and your phone suddenly breaks, is misplaced or stolen – you won’t lose your memories.

If you like to order takeaways with Deliveroo, there’s another perk to being a Prime member – you’ll get access to one year of Deliveroo Plus for free. This optional extra is worth over £40 a year and unlocks free delivery on all takeaway orders over £25 made within the Deliveroo app. Not only that, but Deliveroo Plus members also get exclusive special offers and rewards. Prime costs £8.99 per month, or £95 for an annual subscription – a saving of around £1 per month compared to a rolling monthly contract. If you’ve previously taken out a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial in the past, your account might be eligible again. Amazon usually allows customers to test out its subscription service free of charge once per year or so. As such, even if you took out a free trial to shop in the Prime Day sales last summer… you might be able to claim another freebie. And if you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can find our pick of the best deals below…