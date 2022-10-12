Charles’ coronation clash with Archie’s birthday could be ‘opportunity

On Wednesday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley spoke to former royal press sec Ed Perkins. The discussion comes after Buckingham Palace announced the new monarch’s coronation will take place on May 6 next year. However, with this being the same day as Archie’s birthday, Ed suggested this could be an opportunity to bring the family together.

Buckingham Palace recently revealed that His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey.

Conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the ceremony will see the new monarch crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, nearly eight months after ascending the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the coronation reportedly set to be a more slimmed-down occasion than the Queen’s in 1957, the guest list is expected to be down from 8,000 to 2,000.

However, it’s unclear whether those guests will include his youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as the coronation falls on the same day as their son Archie’s birthday

