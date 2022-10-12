Charles faces coronation headache as it falls on Sabbath





It also looks unlikely that the Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, or other prominent members of the UK’s 292,000-strong Jewish community will be able to attend the historic service at Westminster Abbey. “There may be a way but it would be very difficult for the Chief Rabbi to attend on the face of it,” one senior member of the community said yesterday.

“Observant Jews could walk into central London to see the events or watch it on playback later but, as far as I can see, they won’t be able to use transport, watch it live on television, or attend the service. That’s caused some disappointment.” Charles III has been a long-time supporter of religious tolerance and understanding and has given his public support to many Jewish causes in Britain so the decision to hold the Coronation on a Saturday has surprised some British Jews. In 1953 the Chief Rabbi of the British Empire and several other prominent UK Jews were at the Queen’s Coronation, which was held on a Tuesday. Buckingham Palace declined to say yesterday whether the problem had been discussed before the date was decided and if there was a potential solution. “We’re not going to get into that at this stage,” a spokeswoman said. The office of Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and the Board of Deputies also declined to comment.

In 1997 the then Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks declined to attend Princess Diana’s funeral because it was held on a Saturday. But he did join a group of Jewish mourners who walked into the centre of London and lined part of the funeral route. He also wrote a prayer for Diana that was read out at synagogue services that day. The blow to the multifaith hopes of the King and his advisers emerged as Downing Street said the Government was keeping an open mind about whether to mark the Coronation with a bank holiday. Options under consideration are creating an extra day off or moving the scheduled May 1 bank holiday to May 8 to give people a long weekend to celebrate the occasion. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Obviously this will be a historic event. We are carefully considering our plans. All options remain on the table.” Labour supported moving the May 1 bank holiday to coincide with the King’s Coronation. The party’s leader Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman said: “That would certainly be a good way for the country to be able to celebrate the Coronation.” “Moving the May bank holiday that there is for that weekend would be a good idea.”

The decision to hold the Coronation on Shabbat comes despite the Royal Household’s normal sensitivity over religious issues. When the King met faith leaders after his mother’s death, palace officials – without any prompting from Jewish leaders – decided at the last moment to make the timing of the event earlier to avoid running into the Jewish sabbath on the evening of Friday, September 16. At the reception at Buckingham Palace, the King vowed to protect diversity in Britain. He said: “I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities.’ That has led me to understand that the sovereign has an additional duty – less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.” “It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals.”