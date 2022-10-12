Categories
Chernobyl’s Radiation Is Darkening Its Frogs, And It’s a Good Thing Too


Near-black frogs far outnumber their highlighter-yellow fellows in Chernobyl’s radiation-blasted ecosystems, in a direct example of “evolution in action,” a new study shows.

The study, published August 29 in the journal Evolutionary Applications, found that eastern tree frogs (Hyla orientalis) with more skin-darkening melanin pigment were more likely to survive the 1986 nuclear accident in Ukraine than frogs with lighter skin, leading to populations today that are dominated by darker frogs.

“Radiation can damage the genetic material of living organisms and generate undesirable mutations,” researchers wrote in a post on The Conversation about their research.

“However, one of the most interesting research topics in Chernobyl is trying to detect if some species are actually adapting to live with radiation. As with other pollutants, radiation could be a very strong selective factor, favoring organisms with mechanisms that increase their survival in areas contaminated with radioactive substances.”



