Console: Creating a Much-Needed Web3 Alternative to Discord

Whether using a Web2 or a Web3 application, hassle-free, secure communication is critical. However, we’ve all become more aware of users’ data exploitation on centralized social media and messaging apps. Recently the tools were lacking to build a secure decentralized messaging app that could ease users’ concerns about privacy issues. New York-based startup Console aims to change that.
What is Console?
Console is a Web3 chat platform designed specifically for decentralized organizations, somewhat like Discord
However, Console is creating a space where people can build and interact with communities in a safe environment, free from phishing attacks.
Simply put, Console is secure Web3 chat, built to be decentralized and open-source with Console’s top priority being security.
Discord-mainly for gamers and many crypto communities. The problem with Discord
Discord is it's very centralized. For example, It uses email and passwords for identity in a central database. And anytime a centralized database tries to use Web3 identity or the blockchain, it uses bots to interact with them.
remains popular with projects from NFTs to DAOs– but frequent hacks and rug pulls are tarnishing the service, destroying trust and costing projects billions of dollars.
Discord breaches share common traits
Identity compromise — Hacker gains control of a privileged account by phishing, malware, etc.
Fake announcement — Hacker copies the original account’s style, baiting the audience into clicking on a malicious URLs.
Funds stolen — Victims, conditioned to move quickly and/or having FOMO, click the link, connecting their crypto wallets to the hacker with permission to take all actions on the wallet.The hacker leverages permissions granted by users to steal the assets.
was not designed to secure and scale Web3 communities, which have increasing security needs, nor was it designed to support money-first features, which are standardized in Layer-1 blockchains such as Bitcoin.
Like Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit rolled into one, Discord
Console keeps users safe from credential compromise attacks
Every member can sign in directly using their web wallet on Console, and their identity will be queried on the blockchain from the Console app. Third-party bots are no longer required, which eliminates an entire class of bot-related vulnerabilities.
If you're a Discord admin and your web wallet is compromised, your entire community is at risk.
Decentralized identity: The foundation of secure Web3 chat
DAOs, NFT projects and crypto startups often use different platforms to meet the needs of their communities, including one for voting, another for documentation, another for forums, another for live chat, and so on.
That’s a lot to keep track of.
While many Web3 communities are moving towards being decentralized, those on Discord
Console believes users may prefer online peer-to-peer networking to centralized authorities.The ability of leaderless groups to quickly meet, pool collective capital, and make decisions is an undeniable attraction of Web3.
Web3 communities differ from traditional businesses in their behaviors, preferences, and structures. Web3 is decentralized, while the major players in Big Tech—Microsoft, Meta, Google, Netflix—are centralized authorities or enshrined communities that are ripe for disruption and innovation.
Blockchain
Web3 is the decentralized web based on blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and NFTs built with the goal of making the Internet more private, secure, safe and accessible.
In effect, Web3 is a response to the current internet’s extractive relationships between users and platforms, one in which users always have a choice about what they want to share and what they want to keep private.
The transition to the decentralized world of Web3, where communities are formed by users and brands in DApps
or Instagram, only to see it decline in popularity. This means that anyone can be a community owner, in a decentralized protocol in which communities have control.
Final thoughts
Console is building a secure, private, and highly-functional Web3 chat app on the Bitcoin blockchain where decentralized communities can thrive.
With Console members can sign in directly using their web wallet, and their identity will be queried on the blockchain from the Console app. Third-party bots are no longer required, which eliminates an entire class of bot-related vulnerabilities. Sounds good? Follow Console on Twitter @consoledao to learn more about how Console can protect your Web3 community.
