‘De facto’ windfall tax on green energy to be rushed through in days

The Government is set to slap down a temporary “de-facto windfall tax” on the profits of renewable energy producers, despite Ms Truss previously rejecting calls for such a measure for oil and gas companies on the basis that it would hinder investment and growth. As one of her first acts in her new role, the Prime Minister had unveiled a huge energy bailout package that freezes bills at £2,500 for the typical household, swerving Ofgem’s £3,549 planned price cap. But questions arose as to how the Prime Minister planned to fund the measure, with Labour repeatedly calling for a windfall tax on the huge profits of oil and gas giants like Shell and BP.

But in what appears to be a screeching U-turn, the Government has laid out plans to target low-carbon electricity producers, who it claims have profited from soaring electricity prices (which are set by the price of gas), despite not needing to buy expensive fuel. It comes after gas prices skyrocketed due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s gas cuts to Europe, sending electricity prices soaring as well as a result due to the way the market works. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “Low-carbon electricity generators are therefore benefiting from abnormally high prices, while consumers are having to pay significantly more for energy generated from renewables and nuclear, even though they often cost less to produce.” Simon Cran-McGreehin from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit told Express.co.uk: “Renewable companies have made excess money that no one was expecting, and the Government is basically trying to get some of that money back.

“There are two ways of doing it. With a windfall tax, if you look at the profits that have been made, you say ‘well they were this amount more than the average you would expect’, so you put a tax on the excess, meaning you are taxing the profits rather the income streams and money flows. “What seems to be happening this is that the Government wants to put a cap on how much money the companies can earn for every unit of electricity that they sell.” And Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has appeared adamant that the policy is not in fact a “tax”, but simply a “cap”. He told the BBC: “It is not a windfall tax, it’s clearly not a tax. It’s nothing to do with the profits these companies are making.” But so far, no details on the expected revenue price limit for the scheme, which would apply to generators in England and Wales, have been given.

While experts are still unsure of the exact details of the policy, known as the “Cost-Plus-Revenue Limit”, the renewable industry has warned that if it is not designed and implemented correctly, it could have severe negative consequences for investment in the renewable and wider energy market. Tom Glover, RWE UK Country Chair, said: “RWE understands that this is a very difficult time for energy consumers and businesses, and we have fully supported Government efforts to help with energy bills. However, we are disappointed that the Government has chosen to implement a revenue cap (the “Cost-Plus Revenue Limit”) on low-carbon technologies. “We welcome that the government will consult on the Cost-Plus Revenue Limit proposals, and we will work constructively with them to minimise any adverse consequences that could arise as a result of a revenue cap. “It is critical that any cap is applied in such a way that does not severely impact on investor confidence and maintains the UK electricity sector as an attractive place to invest, given the estimated £90bn required by 2030 to make the UK more energy independent and to achieve net zero.