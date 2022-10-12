Department of Environment urges businesses to secure storage of industrial chemicals and hazardous substances



By Zoila Palma Gonzalez: The Department of the Environment (DOE), within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management issued an advisory reminding businesses and the public that chemicals such as industrial chemicals, pesticides, and other hazardous substances should be stored on high ground away from floodwaters.

The DOE says that such chemicals should be properly stored using best practices and standard requirements such as segregated storage, tightly sealed containers, and containment bunds.

“The contamination of the environment as a result of not complying with these requirements may result in prosecution under the Environmental Protection Act,” the DOE says.

The public is urged to remain vigilant as floodwaters encroach, particularly in the Belize River Valley area, to ensure the protection of life, environment and property and report any spill immediately.

