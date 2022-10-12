Doll House Reactions: Fans are Left Teary-Eyed By Baron Geisler’s Netflix Movie

Released a few days ago on October 7, 2021, Baron Geisler’s Doll House is a sentimental hit among viewers, who simply can’t stop praising the actor and the storyline. All the audience reactions that we’ve come across for this movie have been relentlessly tearful.
While some merely came across this movie accidentally, they think of it as something that was destined for them to find because of the emotional uproar it has triggered in their hearts. Starring Geisler, Althea Ruedas, Mary Joy Apostol, Phi Palmos, Katreena Beron, and more, this Filipino film was directed by Marla Ancheta.
Its official synopsis on Netflix reads:
A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.
In the endless trail of tweets linked below, viewers can’t stop raving about the various heartfelt moments in the movie that spoke to them on a personal level. Moreover, the fans are proud of this particularly warm Filipino representation that delves into a father-daughter relationship unlike before.
The touching film also had the fans speaking at great lengths about Geisler’s acting ability and how “acting nominations are in order” for this performance, with some even going beyond to claim that it was his “finest” delivery to date. They’re loving his choice of taking on a different avatar as compared to his usual antagonist characters.
Taking up the grave issue of substance addiction, Doll House digs deep into the characters’ dynamics shared with each other to pick apart the impact such diseases have on not only the individual but also their family. Speaking of this case of an “unfulfilled life”, the protagonist leaves it all behind to go back to his daughter. Without revealing his true identity at first, he poses as her babysitter to get close to her and live the life he’d renounced a long time ago.
Here are some of the reactions recorded by the audience on Twitter for this film. Read on to go through them.
Check Out Some Reactions to Baron Geisler’s Doll House
Doll House is now streaming on Netflix.
Have you watched the film yet? If you have, was your experience of it equally tear-jerking as the reactions linked above? Let us know your thoughts on the film and its various building elements in the comments section below.
