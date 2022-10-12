Doll House Reactions: Fans are Left Teary-Eyed By Baron Geisler’s Netflix Movie

Released a few days ago on October 7, 2021, Baron Geisler’s Doll House is a sentimental hit among viewers, who simply can’t stop praising the actor and the storyline. All the audience reactions that we’ve come across for this movie have been relentlessly tearful.

While some merely came across this movie accidentally, they think of it as something that was destined for them to find because of the emotional uproar it has triggered in their hearts. Starring Geisler, Althea Ruedas, Mary Joy Apostol, Phi Palmos, Katreena Beron, and more, this Filipino film was directed by Marla Ancheta.

Its official synopsis on Netflix reads:

A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

In the endless trail of tweets linked below, viewers can’t stop raving about the various heartfelt moments in the movie that spoke to them on a personal level. Moreover, the fans are proud of this particularly warm Filipino representation that delves into a father-daughter relationship unlike before.

The touching film also had the fans speaking at great lengths about Geisler’s acting ability and how “acting nominations are in order” for this performance, with some even going beyond to claim that it was his “finest” delivery to date. They’re loving his choice of taking on a different avatar as compared to his usual antagonist characters.

Taking up the grave issue of substance addiction, Doll House digs deep into the characters’ dynamics shared with each other to pick apart the impact such diseases have on not only the individual but also their family. Speaking of this case of an “unfulfilled life”, the protagonist leaves it all behind to go back to his daughter. Without revealing his true identity at first, he poses as her babysitter to get close to her and live the life he’d renounced a long time ago.

Here are some of the reactions recorded by the audience on Twitter for this film. Read on to go through them.

Check Out Some Reactions to Baron Geisler’s Doll House

On a plane ride, I was bored and the film “Doll House” was suggested to me by Netflix. What I thought was a wannabe Adam Sandler comedy, turned out to be a story that would both break me & uplift me. a tale of redemption,lost time,the human disease of drug addiction, and love. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/t8ruf5ZrWh — Amber 💫🐍 (@AltheyuhMoves) October 11, 2022

A river of tears flowing in my eyes. I can’t hold my emotions while watching this scene. You did a great job, Baron Geisler! Thank you @Netflix_PH @Netflix for giving this kind of opportunity to watch this film. This is such a masterpiece and proudly Filipino made ❤️. #DollHouse pic.twitter.com/LVtdHEmmMT — ❤️ (@Fighting_Dreams) October 12, 2022

#DollHouse is one heartwarming Filipino movie that you should watch on Netflix. Family, relationships, regret, neglect, being alone and a lot more themes intricately woven into what seemed like a simple narrative. One fine job for #BaronGeisler! — DYrekJ (@dyrek_j) October 11, 2022

I JUST FINISHED WATCHING THIS MASTERPIECE NETFLIX FILM: “DOLL HOUSE” 🥺🥺✨✨🤍🤍 WORTH WATCHING GUYS SWEAR, READY YOUR TISSUE 🤧😭 THE LOVE OF A FATHER CANNOT BE REPLACED BY THE THINGS HE HAD DONE BUT IT WILL BE FOREVER TREASURE IN A CHILD’S HEART ♥️#DollHouse #Netflix pic.twitter.com/br7O5Aeqm1 — Artemis Untalan (@Enamazingmoon) October 11, 2022

Done watching Doll House on Netflix starring Baron Geisler 🏡😢 such a heart melting father-daughter movie and I admit, I’ve never cried this much before because of a movie 😭 sobrang gandaaa! Highly recommended! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jR8u3EdqHb — Juli Bee 🌼 (@julihotdog) October 10, 2022

TBH @baron_geisler ‘s acting range never disappoint me. I always knew he just need a good material, and finally it was given to him, @netflix #Dollhouse! 🙌🙌❤️ Ang ganda ng film! — Emille J. 💅🏻 (@itstheemillej) October 8, 2022

i’m living for this baron geisler renaissance! doll house is a masterpiece. watch it on netflix! — browny (in school) (@kdlexbrainrot) October 8, 2022

I didn’t expect that i will cry on this movie! 😭❤ baron is a really great actor but his role is always a bad guy that’s why i didn’t expect that he will make me cry on this movie ❤😭 #DollHouse pic.twitter.com/28XLhBpxJC — CTM2738 (@Tolits0411) October 8, 2022

Doll House is definitely not dull. This is Baron Geisler’s finest to date. My most fave is the finale scene. Althea Ruedas is awesome here.Their great chemistry as father & daughter is undeniable.

Go watch! You won’t regret it!#DollHouse #Netflix — Alteration (@alternating008) October 11, 2022

Anyone looking for something really good to watch this weekend on @netflix, dont miss #DollHouse🏡 Such a great film with a wonderful story beautifully told by an amazing cast! A story that would remind you that love is far greater than our mistakes & missteps in life! 💞🪆🏡 pic.twitter.com/1aYLYnOu7B — Joy Honrado (@joyous002) October 7, 2022

Just watched #DollHouse movie and I feel like this scene struck me the most. Sometimes despite our reckless decisions, wrongful actions, and imperfections, the only people who will love and appreciate us in the end are our parents. pic.twitter.com/CPkBiZlqQX — Mark  (@mrkjshcld) October 11, 2022

Doll House is now streaming on Netflix.

Have you watched the film yet? If you have, was your experience of it equally tear-jerking as the reactions linked above? Let us know your thoughts on the film and its various building elements in the comments section below.

