Drivers warned of huge speeding fines this month with police operation

The advice comes as police forces begin a national three-week operation targeting speeding drivers and riders. Motorists may see an increased police presence on roadsides between Monday, October 10 and Sunday, October 30.

A speeding penalty will result in three points on a person’s driving licence and a fine of £100.

However, law changes were introduced in April 2017, with a three-band system being used to fine drivers.

Serious speeders (with Band C offences) now face fines of up to 150 percent of their weekly salary.

This is in addition to six penalty points and/or disqualifications of between seven and 56 days.

