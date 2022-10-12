Drivers warned of huge speeding fines this month with police operation

The advice comes as police forces begin a national three-week operation targeting speeding drivers and riders. Motorists may see an increased police presence on roadsides between Monday, October 10 and Sunday, October 30.
A speeding penalty will result in three points on a person’s driving licence and a fine of £100.
However, law changes were introduced in April 2017, with a three-band system being used to fine drivers.
Serious speeders (with Band C offences) now face fines of up to 150 percent of their weekly salary.
This is in addition to six penalty points and/or disqualifications of between seven and 56 days.
“Even modest reductions bring lower fuel costs and reduced emissions.”
He added that drivers should always understand the speed limit for the stretch of road they are travelling on.
If there are lamp posts, motorists should assume the limit is 30mph, with the “best advice” for residential areas being to “take it easy”.
Even if the limit is 30mph, motorists would be reducing risk considerably by choosing 20mph, especially when there are likely to be children playing.
Road users should also make sure to check their speedometer frequently to ensure they are being given the correct information and are not breaking the law.
Mr Worth added: “Slowing down gives you more time to anticipate and plan when you’re driving, as well as more time to react to hazards and to stop safely if necessary.
“Reducing the speed you use will lower the stress on journeys. If you leave a bit earlier, you’ll be less tempted to take unnecessary risks to recover precious seconds when you’re late.
“We don’t have any control over the traffic around us; we are the traffic.
“So there really is nothing to be gained from trying to go faster – and trying to make others go faster or forcing them out of the way.”
Drivers should be particularly observant when leaving motorways or other fast roads.
When driving at high speeds, a drop down to 40mph or 30mph could feel very slow, giving drivers a false sense of belief.
Looking ahead and scanning the traffic in front of them can also be a big help for drivers.
