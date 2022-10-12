Ellen Moen Helm

April 20,1931- October 3, 2022.

She was born to Oscar and Ethel Moen at the family farm in Ramsey County near Edmore, ND. She attended grade school at Highland Center School in Highland Township transferring to Nekoma High School where she graduated in 1949. She graduated as a registered nurse from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She worked in hospitals and clinics in ND, CO, KS, OR and WA.

She married Richard K. Helm in November of 1953 at United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. After his medical school and internship they settled in Grand Forks where they resided for many years. There, Ellen was involved in community affairs where she was active in leadership roles of the Deaconess Nurses Alumni, Thursday Music Club, Republican Women, YWCA, United Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years and was involved in WELCA. She was a past president of the Women’s Auxiliary to the Third District Medical Society and active in that organization at the state level. She was an advisor to WASAMA (Medical Student Wives) for several years.

In 1970 the family moved to Vancouver, WA where Dr. Helm completed a residency in Radiology at Emanuel Hospital in Portland, OR. They were divorced in 1975.

At that time Ellen returned to college, worked ER and Orthopedics at Good Samaritan Hospital and did School Nursing at Roosevelt High School in Portland. In 1978 when her youngest child was in the first grade, she returned to the workforce full time at the Department of Veteran Affairs where she worked for sixteen years. She was named “Nurse of the Year” in 1993. She retired in 1994 after a second hip replacement surgery.

In retirement she was active in the Domestic Violence Program at the YWCA and in affairs at Messiah Lutheran Church (serving on the Church Council, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Bible School, Funeral committee, chairing the Wedding Committee and co-chairing and writing the church history for the 50th Anniversary of Messiah Lutheran Church).

She published several books. She wrote the Moen “Norway to Nekoma” Genealogy Book, the Jacobson “From Sweden to the New World” Genealogy Book, the Fiftieth and Sixtieth Anniversary Books of the Deaconess Hospital Nurses Class of 1952 and authored the “Moen Cookbook” as well.

She loved her church, nursing, gardening, golf, skiing, music, reading, the beach, cooking, entertaining and writing. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and she loved being a wife and mother.

She is survived by four children: Jayne Helm Devlin, Polson, MT; Michael George (Shirley) Helm, Tacoma, WA; Kurt David Helm, Kalispell, MT and Richard Kent Jr. (Susan) Helm, Forest Grove, OR. Eight grandchildren: Jeremy, Timothy and Jeffrey Devlin of Polson, MT; Katherine (Jason) Weichert, Tacoma, WA; Rebecca (Brian) Bell, Vancouver, WA; James Helm, Tacoma, WA; Jennifer (Grahm) Hukari, Portland, OR and Bonnie (Brandon) Meier, Eugene, OR. Five great grandchildren: Kyla and Jaxon Devlin; Joclynn Cass (Landin) Zimmerer; Olivia and Halle Weichert; Lucas and Gavin Bell; Jack Meier. Four nieces: Deborah Gjesdal Hanson; Robbyn Gjesdal Maresh; Kristi Gjesdal and Elizabeth Jean Moen. One nephew: Gavin Dietz

She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Ethel Moen; sister Joan Moen Gjesdal; brother-in law Orlando Gjesdal; brother Marvin Moen; Sister-in-law Jean Moen; nephew Eric Gjesdal; sons Philip Oscar Helm and John Fredrick Helm and former husband and the father of their six children, Dr. Richard Kent Helm.

Services will be held October 22 at Messiah Lutheran Church beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in a private ceremony at Northwood Park Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to the Philip Helm Bible Camp Memorial Fund at Messiah Lutheran Church, 905 NW 94th Street, Vancouver, WA 98665.