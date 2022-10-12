Emma Roberts’ relationship with handsome actor revealed — Celeb love

By Jessica Wedemeyer

1:46pm PDT, Oct 12, 2022

On Oct. 11, E! News reported that Emma Roberts has been dating actor Cody John for the past two months. According to a source, they're "taking it slow" after meeting through mutual friends because the actress is "cautious about bringing her son around new people," though she "knows the day will come soon." (Emma welcomed son Rhodes with Garrett Hedlund in late 2020 and split from the "Tron" actor about a year later.) "Emma loves Cody's personality. He's really funny and they have been having a good time together," added the insider. Back in August, the "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself smooching the "American Horror Story," "Scream Queens" and "Scream" alum, though the PDA pic flew under the radar at the time. Emma also previously romanced "AHS" co-star Evan Peters. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates…

On Oct. 5, Kate Walsh casually revealed that she and Andrew Nixon are engaged when she introduced him as her fiancé during an Instagram Live: "Here comes the jungle cat — that is my fiancé," said the "Grey's Anatomy" actress. "I just outed our engagement," she added. It's unclear how long exactly the super-private pair have been an item.

On Oct. 6, Lena Headey and Marc Menchaca tied the knot in Italy in front of several of the bride's former "Game of Thrones" co-stars including Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, Conleth Hill and Sophie Turner, plus Sophie's husband, Joe Jonas, and "Never Gonna Give You Up" hitmaker Rick Astley. Lena and the "Ozark" actor were first publicly linked in 2020.

On Oct. 12, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill took to Instagram to share a joint statement announcing that they're going their separate ways after just two years of marriage. "LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters," they captioned a photo of themselves in happier times. Last year, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum publicly denied rumors that Mike was involved in a sexting scandal.

_ On Oct. 8, Kanye West stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica, California, with model Juliana Nalú. The following evening, they were snapped walking arm-in-arm after catching a movie in Hollywood. (See photos here.) According to an Us Weekly source, Ye has been “pursuing” Juliana and “they’ve been on a few dates already,” though their relationship “doesn’t seem to be anything serious” yet. Page Six, however, reported that the controversial rapper has been stepping out in public with the Brazilian beauty as a means of distracting the press from his recent run of bad behavior: “The new girlfriend — whatever is next — it’s to try and make people forget. … [He’s] trying to drown out [the bad headlines] with other content,” said a source.

_ Dua Lipa recently sparked rumors that she and Trevor Noah are an item, but on the Oct. 7 episode of her “At Your Service” podcast, the Grammy winner described herself as single: “This year [is the] first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time, and it’s been … really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do,” she said. The “Levitating” chart-topper, who split from Anwar Hadid in late 2021, went on to describe the type of relationship that typically works for her: “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down … it makes a big difference,” she said.

_ On Oct. 10, former “The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley took to Instagram to announce that she’s engaged to her boyfriend of about a year, Ryan Dawkins. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life,” she captioned a photo of her beau popping the question on bended knee. She also shared a video depicting the proposal, which went down during the RiSE Lantern Festival — which culminates in “the world’s largest sky lantern release” — in the Mojave Desert just outside of Las Vegas on Oct. 7. “I am over the moon!” the hairstylist later told People magazine. “This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.” She added of her husband-to-be, “He is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced. … It’s been such a gift having him in my life.” It’s only been a year since Clare and Dale Moss — who got engaged just two weeks into their relationship on season 16 of “The Bachelorette” — called it quits for good.

_ According to People magazine, which published exclusive wedding photos, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” star Lio Tipton, who came out as non-binary in 2021, married Chaz Salembier at a courthouse in Wisconsin on Oct. 6. Two days later, the happy couple — who went Instagram official in June 2021 — said “I do” for a second time in front of 35 guests in the backyard at a lake house near Minocqua, Wisconsin, owned by the “America’s Next Top Model” alum’s family.

_ On the Oct. 7 episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lala Kent revealed there’s a new man in her life: After insisting that she’s not dating, she said that she “might be in love with someone” — a 38-year-old man who lives in the Los Angeles area. “My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met,” she said, adding that they’ve “hung out” three times and “had a lot of fun” together. She went on to say that it was “game over” when she saw his face but that she’s interested in more than his good-looks. “I love his brain. He’s very smart. … His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn,” she said. The “Vanderpump Rules” star then joked that she’s “gonna need to have his baby or something.” A year ago, Lala called off her engagement to Randall Emmett after she allegedly caught him cheating just months after she gave birth to their daughter, Ocean.