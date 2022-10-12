F1 LIVE – Red Bull await FIA punishment over budget cap breach

Hello and welcome to Express Sport‘s live coverage of the latest news, views and rumours from the world of F1.

We are still waiting to find out how Red Bull will be punished after it was revealed on Monday that they were responsible for a ‘minor breach’ of last year’s budget cap.

They were the only team to exceed the limit in 2021 and could face a range of sanctions including fines and sporting penalties, with the FIA still weighing up its next move.

The governing body is also conducting another investigation into the controversial incident that saw Pierre Gasly narrowly avoid crashing into a recovery vehicle at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

A number of drivers, team bosses and pundits have expressed deep concern over why the vehicle was allowed to be on the circuit, with the incident coming six years after Jules Bianchi was killed in a collision with a tractor under similar circumstances at Suzuka.

We’ll be on hand to keep you updated with the latest news throughout the day, so stay tuned!