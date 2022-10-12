FCPS schools lauded for commitment to environment – Sun Gazette

Two Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) as “Naturally Schools,” the official environmental-education school-recognition program of the commonwealth.

Daniels Run and Providence elementary schools were among 35 schools statewide recently honored for their achievements during the 2021-22 school year. Their selection marked a return of the recognition program after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Seventeen schools were recognized for the first time since the recognition program’s inception in 2000, including Providence Elementary, and the remaining schools received repeated recognition for their continued progression. Three schools earned their 21st year of recognition.

For more information on the Virginia Naturally Schools Recognition Program, visitdwr.virginia.gov/education/school-recognition/ dwr.virginia.gov/education/school-recognition/.