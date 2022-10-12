Five things learned with Salah hat-trick in Liverpool’s win vs Rangers

Midfield conundrum

Klopp’s biggest issue heading into the game against City may well come with who he chooses to play in midfield. Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson appear to be the preferred trio but they have started just two games together this season.

The Liverpool boss went with a midfield three against Rangers and Arsenal last week, but moved back to a three on Wednesday night and they seemed a much tighter unit. But Klopp looks set to keep fans – and Pep Guardiola – guessing on who will start.

Salah confidence boost

He’s taken some criticism for not reaching his usually high standards so far this season, but Salah reminded everyone just what he’s capable of with his substitute cameo. Klopp opted to give Salah some minutes with the forward coming on for the final 20-plus minutes.

The game was already won at that point after Nunez’s goal, but Salah had a point to prove it seemed as he quickly found the net. Two more then followed immediately with the Egyptian registering the fastest-ever Champions League hat-trick.

The perfect cameo for Salah with just days now until he lines up for Liverpool against City.