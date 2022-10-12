GB News panel clash over Mike Tindall’s appearance on ‘I’m a Celeb’





Mike Tindall’s rumoured appearance on ITV’s hit reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ was the subject of a clash between panellist on GB News on Wednesday night. While the line up for 2022’s series has not been officially announced, Zara Tindall’s husband and the Princess Royal’s son-in-law has been revealed as a possible contestant.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond, former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Öpik and former royal butler Paul Burrell joined Mark Dolan on GB News to debate: Should royals be allowed to go on reality TV? All three panellists had also been contestants in the jungle themselves. Mr Burrell defended Mr Tindall’s position, saying: “I think you have to remember of course that Mike Tindall is not in the line of succession to the throne. “He’s not a working member of the Royal Family, he’s married to a member of the Royal Family true.

"If this was William or Kate in the jungle I'd have a problem with that, but I don't have a problem with Mike Tindall doing it because I think he's a decent grounded man who will not disgrace the Royal Family. "If this man can help deliver his baby on a bathroom floor then he can survive any of the trials which Ant and Dec can throw at him." When questioned whether Mr Tindall could be profiting from the show based on his royal connections, the former butler argued that he may well have donated his fee to charity. Jennie Bond was in agreement with Mr Burrell, echoing the sentiments that as he is not a working Royal Mike Tindall should be permitted more freedom.

He told Mr Dolan: “I don’t think anything even close to the Royal Family should be on television. “You are pretending that people never forget the cameras are on, but you do forget it. “You don’t remember that every single little thing that you say is going to be recorded and broadcast.” Mike and Zara Tindall do not have royal titles and have stressed their desire for their family to live a normal life.