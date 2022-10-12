‘I wouldn’t be here without my wife’ – Rugby legend’s tribute

But wife Lindsey, 39, a physiotherapist for the NHS, says: “There will never be anyone else. No one can take Rob’s place.” They still laugh and joke despite Rob’s devastating MND diagnosis in December 2019.

The disease strikes nerves found in the brain and spinal cord that help tell muscles what to do. It affects 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

Former Scotland rugby union international Doddie Weir and footballer Stephen Darby are also living with MND and have also been campaigning for research funding.

Rob, one of Rugby League’s greatest players with eight grand finals and 20 international caps in his career with Leeds Rhinos, plus an MBE awarded this year, was told three years ago that he might have a year to live – two at most. He is unable to talk or walk.

But Rob is vowing to fight to see his children Macy, 10, Maya, seven, and Jackson, three, grow up.

The family, from Castleford, West Yorkshire, has taken part in a documentary for BBC Two to spotlight life with MND.

It shows Lindsey holding up her frail husband to watch the school sports day.

In touching scenes she carries him to his wheelchair, supports him in the swimming pool, helps him to the kitchen so they can laugh at the children’s pizza-making, and helps him to bed.