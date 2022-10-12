Infanta Sofia wows in Carolina Herrera dress without Princess Leonor

The royal opted for a new blue polka dot dress from Carolina Herrera.
The dress had slightly puffy sleeves and reached the young Princess’ knees.
It featured white and blue polka dots throughout the entire pattern.
The dress is no longer available on the Carolina Herrera website, so it is unclear how much the dress originally cost.
Sofia paired the dress with her Rose navy suede ballerina pumps from Mathilda Shoes, which cost €60, or roughly £52 in British Sterling.
These shoes are basic suede ballerina pumps in navy blue, with piping and thick matching lace.
Unfortunately, these shoes are no longer in stock.
The 15-year-old kept her dark blonde hair straight and wore no visible accessories.
This beautiful silk mint green dress is from the designer’s 2021 season collection.
Letizia paired the dress with a Lea clutch bag from Magrit Shoes, which is made of white leather and has an inside pocket and a silver chain.
The clutch costs €206.61, or roughly £181.13 in British Sterling.
Finally, Letizia wore a pair of Magrit Shoes Dalits Pumps.
