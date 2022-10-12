Infanta Sofia wows in Carolina Herrera dress without Princess Leonor

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson ‘didn’t feel comfortable’ at funeral – expert claims

The dress is no longer available on the Carolina Herrera website, so it is unclear how much the dress originally cost.

It featured white and blue polka dots throughout the entire pattern.

The dress had slightly puffy sleeves and reached the young Princess’ knees.

The royal opted for a new blue polka dot dress from Carolina Herrera.

Sofia paired the dress with her Rose navy suede ballerina pumps from Mathilda Shoes, which cost €60, or roughly £52 in British Sterling.

These shoes are basic suede ballerina pumps in navy blue, with piping and thick matching lace.

Unfortunately, these shoes are no longer in stock.

The 15-year-old kept her dark blonde hair straight and wore no visible accessories.

