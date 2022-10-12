Julia Hartley-Brewer slams slimmed-down coronation for King Charles

Although, there will still be certain traditional elements that people will see including arriving at the ceremony in the gold state coach with the sceptre and orb.

Discussing the anticipated coronation next year, which will see the monarch crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, This Morning guest Julia Hartley-Brewer shared her thoughts.

Telling hosts Phil and Holly that she’s been conducting a text and phone in on her TalkTV radio show, she confessed to being amazed with the public’s strong feelings.

She commented: “In particular in relation to whether or not there’s a bank holiday, whether it’s on the Friday or the Monday on either side of the coronation, or they move the one from the first of May or add another one or not.