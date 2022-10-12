Liverpool’s Klopp explains benching Salah and Jota vs Rangers

Liverpool clawed their way back into contention in Group A after being humbled by Napoli in their first game. Back-to-back wins against Ajax and Rangers have left Klopp’s side with six points from three matches, with the second instalment of the double-header with Rangers played on Wednesday night.

Some have theorised that Klopp is feeling the heat with Liverpool struggling to play with their usual flair in the Premier League. During a press conference this week, the former Borussia Dortmund boss bit back at a question on ex-Reds midfielder Didi Hamann questioning his old side’s lack of spark.

“Who said that? Didi Hamann? Oh great,” he remarked. “A fantastic source, well respected everywhere. [Being a former Liverpool player] does not give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea.

“I actually think Didi Hamann does not deserve that you use his phrase to ask a question. Try to ask without using the word spark.”