Categories
Celebrities

Lizzo Responded To Criticism That She Makes Music For White People: “I’m Making Music From My Black Experience”


Black artists have had their Blackness questioned for years, and now Lizzo is speaking out.

Lizzo Responded To Criticism That She Makes Music For White People: "I'm Making Music From My Black Experience"

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.