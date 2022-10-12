Loose Women’s Denise Welch makes candid marriage admission

Former Coronation Street actress Denise Welch appeared on the Loose Women panel with her husband Lincoln Townley on Wednesday’s instalment of the programme. It was Lincoln’s first-ever time on the ITV show and the couple candidly addressed being in a “dark place” when they first met more than a decade ago.

Denise began by telling viewers she and her husband had a bumpy start “in the press” as they were both drinking heavily.

“It was a dark place in our lives as you girls were witness to and there were a lot of people who didn’t give us any hope,” she added.

“But 12 years later we have an incredibly happy marriage and I think it would be fair to celebrate that.”

Lincoln, who is a self-taught painter, met Denise in a nightclub at 6am and they went on to get married in Portugal.