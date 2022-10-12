Marmalade sales surged 18% after Queen Elizabeth’s death





Marmalade sandwiches are the favourite snack of Paddington Bear, an iconic British character who appeared in a comedy sketch alongside Queen Elizabeth during the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. Paddington Bear became heavily associated with Her Majesty during the national period of morning, and the BBC even decided to broadcast the Paddington film the weekend before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral as a way to pay respects.

This week Kantar, a consultancy firm, published new supermarket data showing that marmalade sales rose by 18 percent in September. Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight, Fraser McKevitt said: “One standout from the data this month was the surge in marmalade sales by 18 percent as the nation paid its respects to the Queen.” Marmalade is not the only item that had a sale increase, as reports have also noted that Dubonnet aperitif wine, which is believed to be the Queen’s favourite drink, sold out from supermarkets online. In June, the celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee also boosted sales in Britain, as Kantar reported that Brits spend an extra £87million during the royal occlusion to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

After Her Majesty’s death on September 8, people across the country left Paddington teddy bears and marmalade sandwiches alongside floral tributes at memorial sites Paddington became a symbol during the national period of mourning, and one little girl even gifted Prince William with a Paddington teddy. The Prince of Wales accepted the toy and said: “I might give it to George. Thank you very much.” Royal Parks, the charity in charge of overseeing royal parks in London had to make an announcement discouraging people from leaving the tributes due to “reasons of sustainability”. READ MORE: Meghan and Prince Harry win award for showing ‘moral courage’

In the short comedy sketch, Queen Elizabeth has afternoon tea with Paddington Bear, but he rudely drinks all the tea straight from the teapot. The bashful bear then offers Her Majesty one of his ironic marmalade sandwiches, to which the Queen replies she always keeps a marmalade sandwich in her handbag “for later”. Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who worked on the Paddington sketch, said the Queen put on “a brilliantly-timed comic performance”. He said: “What an astute idea it was to have her act with Paddington, because Paddington embodies so many of the values that she stood for. “Paddington is all about kindness, toleration, being kind to strangers, politeness – these things that are about character. And those are values that she’s embodied throughout her life. “And they’re not values that are uncontested at the moment, so it was not purely a cute thing to do. It was significant, I think, and that’s why it’s resonated so much.”