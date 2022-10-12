Meet the Metaverse Creators: 3D Artist & Art Director Malloy – NFT Plazas

The first time I heard about the creator Malloy was when I was digging in Decentraland data sheets. According to the stats, Malloy is one of the most successful creators in Decentraland, especially if we were to count how many items he has sold over his time here.

All the people I talked to have recommended Malloy as someone who can do incredible things. He is a 3D artist and art director. He has worked in-house in the games industry during the new console gold rush frenzy (first games to market) and has been an outsource artist, indie game developer, and design consultant since then. I am talking to him today, not for the first time!

Tell us a little about what has changed since you learned about the Metaverse and what you can do here.

I entered the Metaverse space in March 2021 before the insanity of the “NFT Summer” was ramping up. The attraction was the concept of scarce digital assets that the artist could not only be a manufacturer but also a distributor and publisher.

The evolution of that attraction is now how to embolden the value of the game asset regardless of the “hype” social factors that play into it. An asset should sell itself without the need of populism, and I don’t think NFTs in games have even scratched the surface of their potential.

Creating digital fashion does sound like a challenge. So why did you choose Decentraland as a platform?

I came across Decentraland a long while before I created my first asset and what drew me to it was the concept of the project and the ideology.

You are one of the most successful creators in Decentraland. Please share your thoughts about it. Did you have a goal when you published your very first wearable?

I find that statement a little jarring due to my work being mainly uncredited and for 3rd parties. Although I was only made aware of the numbers involved in the trading of my wearables recently, I am humbled.

I think the most accomplished feeling I’ve had is making assets for myself, but the most joy I have had making wearables has been in collaboration with my business partner, Sam, making wearables enjoyed by many citizens of Decentraland over various events that have gone on over the last one and a half years.

Ironically my goal when I started out was to see if, as a 3D artist, it was possible to not be at the mercy of traditionally established dependencies (working for middlemen or studio producers). However, increasingly, we see the rise of the “metaverse consultant” charging ridiculous fees for their services and subcontracting to the real talent for peanuts.

The long and short of it, my goal was to see if the technology/platform could be used to fight the swathe of abusive business practices conducted in established industries. It appears it can! But collectors should be vigilant in regards to whom they part with their hard-earned money. The profiteering middleman or the talent?

Starting something on your own can be overwhelming. What would you advise for someone who is still in doubt?

Share your “work in progress” with the community. It reveals the authenticity of you as an artist and establishes rapport. It is what I did, and I was approached by multiple people (including the Foundation, of whom I am very grateful for subcontracting myself and Sam to create wearables for their outstanding events!).

You never know who is looking in Discord or on Twitter, don’t be afraid of people stealing your ideas at the expense of people not knowing your worth as an artist.

Do you remember your very first Decentraland experience? Can you tell us a little bit about it?

I think it was like for many others, Wonderzone & Tominoya Casino, haha, but I then went to Discord and found super cool scenes like the Puzzle Museum, etc.

I know that the community in Decentraland is very strong. Have you ever met any of them IRL, and how do you feel about your anonymity in the space?

I am pretty open. I think anonymity helps to feel a sense of protection from abusers. For others, it serves as a protection to abuse others. So I figure I’d rather be transparent as I have no intention to abuse anyone, but I respect others’ needs for privacy.

I have had the joy of meeting many DCL citizens in person at the NFTxROADS event in Valencia. I can’t wait to meet up with people again and chat about nerdy/art stuff!

What is your inspiration, and how do you manage your creative process?

My creative process is often at the mercy of my ambition. Luckily I have a great business partner who keeps me anchored.

I am inspired by many things, including the historical repertoire of game art styles, but mainly I am inspired to push boundaries, not just be the first to execute something like a silly badge of honor to gloat about, but something that utilizes NFTs to give power to the collector other than to just sell it. Digital fashion inspires me in that capacity, also.

If you could say just one thing about what is the key to digital creativity? What would it be?

Think about the technology and how it can be utilized in new dynamics and not in a gimmicky way to make quick cash. But a way that digital assets can be enjoyed by people in a way where their purchases aren’t just a weak excuse for wealth extraction.

How do you see the future of digital wearables?

I believe in the future. Maybe this is naïve and even a little pessimistic, but people will prefer to tune into the digital worlds over the real one (it’s already been happening for the last 20 years), but with digital asset scarcity and certificate of ownership, digital wearables will be highly coveted items that not only give people a sense of identity and social status but also affect their experience within these digital worlds.

The expanse of experience is highly desirable in any circumstance. It’s why folks enjoy roller coasters or partake in various mind-altering state drugs. Decentraland is ahead of the curve on this by means of decentralized application of utility to digital wearables.

Newer flashy projects with stock assets will crop up, but the infrastructure of Decentraland takes time and an organic democratic process that other projects haven’t even started to conceive. Most other “metaverses” are still trying to monopolize at the expense of the digital wearable buyer to appease VC expectations.

How do you see the future of the Metaverse(s)?

I see the future of Metaverses being like a street of 100 coffee shops. People will try each of them out now and again but will ultimately stick to their favorite one until it goes out of business. Then move on to the next.

The real question will be, can they redeem the loyalty card they’ve fully stamped in the previous shop, and who funds these franchises? Does the retail user’s money go back into an ecosystem that serves them (in this hilarious parallel, the coffee bean growers?) and the project or increasingly pays out to a series of individuals who happened to be early (investors at the expense of every worker in the hierarchy)?

Go decentralized and fight for it <3

Listen to the Twitter Spaces talk with Lina and Malloy >> Here

