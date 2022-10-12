Meghan Markle discusses life-changing phone call at ‘worst point’





The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her mental health struggles during the new episode, which was released on Tuesday. While speaking with her three guests, Meghan revealed that her husband, Prince Harry, was the one to help her get out of the “dire state” she was in.

The four women discussed how the word “crazy” is used to “diminish women’s credibility”, with the Duchess revealing she has also previously been called crazy. Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu and Jenny Slate, also claimed to have been called “crazy” in the past as well. Indian actress Ms Padukone, 36, spoke about her own mental health difficulties during the conversation between the four women. In response, Meghan praised Ms Padukone for seeking help when she needed it.

She also recalled a painful episode in her life, to honour World Mental Health Day. She said: “You found the courage to get the help that you needed and to get the help that works for you. “I think at my worst point being finally connected to someone that you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman, she didn’t know I was even calling her and she was checking out at the grocery store. “I could hear the little beep, and I said, hi and I’m introducing myself and like, I could hear her going ‘sorry who is this?’ READ MORE: Sophie Wessex wows in diamond necklace and £105k matching ring

“And saying I need help, she could hear the dire state that I was in. “But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that to ask for it.” It is not the first time Meghan has opened up about her mental health struggles. During Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the Duchess said she had had suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant with her son, Archie.

She said that she was left feeling as though she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and when asked directly if she was thinking of self-harm and having suicidal thoughts at some stage, Meghan replied “yes.” She said Harry “cradled her” when she told him, and he later admitted it sent him to a “dark place.” Prince Harry told Oprah he “didn’t have anyone to turn to” during that time, while Meghan also said she was denied help from the Royal Family. The Duke has also previously spoken about his own mental health struggles, revealing in the documentary, The Me You Can’t See, that going to therapy has allowed him to “take on anything.” If you are struggling with your mental health, the Samaritans can be reached round the clock, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you need a response immediately, it’s best to call them on the phone. You can reach them by calling 116 123, by emailing jo@samaritans.org or by visiting www.samaritans.org.