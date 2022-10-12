Nadia Sawalha ‘very sure’ she would never do Strictly after Kaye Adams

Amid her friend Kaye Adams’, 59, brief stint on the BBC dancing show Strictly Come Dancing, Nadia Sawalha, 57, said that she will never take part in the series, despite always being the first to the dance floor at a party. Kaye was sadly the first contestant to leave the competition after dancing live to the nation for just two weeks in a row, but Nadia said the thing that puts her off is trying to remember all the steps.

Supporting her friend from the live studio audience, Nadia and fellow Loose Women panellist Jane Moore also grilled Kaye about what the rehearsal schedule behind the scenes was really like.

For someone like Kaye who had “never danced one step,” taking the plunge and doing Strictly was terrifying, and soon Nadia realised just how much hard work goes into not only learning a dance routine, but remembering it.

Nadia shared with Express.co.uk: “Me, Jane and her went out to dinner the other night and we were just you know, getting every detail from her.

“And oh my god, it’s so hard, she was showing us some little videos of her rehearsing.

