Nadia Sawalha ‘very sure’ she would never do Strictly after Kaye Adams

Amid her friend Kaye Adams’, 59, brief stint on the BBC dancing show Strictly Come Dancing, Nadia Sawalha, 57, said that she will never take part in the series, despite always being the first to the dance floor at a party. Kaye was sadly the first contestant to leave the competition after dancing live to the nation for just two weeks in a row, but Nadia said the thing that puts her off is trying to remember all the steps.
Supporting her friend from the live studio audience, Nadia and fellow Loose Women panellist Jane Moore also grilled Kaye about what the rehearsal schedule behind the scenes was really like.
For someone like Kaye who had “never danced one step,” taking the plunge and doing Strictly was terrifying, and soon Nadia realised just how much hard work goes into not only learning a dance routine, but remembering it.
Nadia shared with Express.co.uk: “Me, Jane and her went out to dinner the other night and we were just you know, getting every detail from her.
“And oh my god, it’s so hard, she was showing us some little videos of her rehearsing.
“It is so hard! I wouldn’t be able to remember anything!”
Surprised at just how demanding the show is, Nadia, who partook in Dancing On Ice back in 2011, said that she would never take part in Strictly.
She went on to say: “It has made me very sure that I don’t want to do it.
“I wouldn’t be able to remember anything.
“All the 25 years we’ve known each other, everyone would have thought it would be me to go on it [Strictly], because I’m always the first to dance floor at any party or dance the whole night. I love dancing.
“But no, I just couldn’t. I don’t have any memory.
“I could not remember those steps. It is intense!”
Nadia went on to say that ahead of the first live show, Kaye was having doubts about signing up to do the show, to which Nadia’s solution was to try and convince her to have a cheeky alcoholic beverage before going out onto the ballroom.
“[Kaye] was texting me when she was rehearsing and she goes ‘Oh my god every time I think I’m doing all right somebody shows me a video of me rehearsing’, she said she looks like rag doll.”
Chuckling to herself, Nadia added: “I was trying to convince her to have a Tequila Slammer before, but that is not very professional!”
Sadly for Kaye, her time on Strictly didn’t last too long, as she found herself up against singer Matt Goss in the dance off following the first public vote.
Admitting that she was like a “rabbit in headlights,” Kaye and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington were voted out of the competition by three out of the four judges.
In a somewhat ironic sense, Nadia was also one of the first celebrities to be voted off when she took part in ITV’s Dancing On Ice.
Partnered with professional skater Mark Hanretty, who at the time she called a “beautiful skater”, Nadia was part of the first double elimination, leaving the competition with newsreader Angela Rippon.
Most recently, the lineup with the brand new skating hopefuls has been announced for the 15th series of Dancing On Ice.
The class of 2023 includes Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, reality TV star Joey Essex and former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.
