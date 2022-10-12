NCIS fans left emotional as season 20 drops sweet Abby Sciuto nod

Abby Sciuto (played by Pauley Perrette) hasn’t been seen in the world of NCIS since making an emotional exit way back at the end of season 15. Four years on and with the CBS show in its 20th season, Abby’s legacy is still strong, with fans regularly calling for her return alongside the likes of fellow departures Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) among others.

Sadly, with Perrette announcing her retirement from acting following the cancellation of the CBS sitcom Broke after one season, there aren’t any public plans to have Abby return to the fray.

However, with Abby still alive in the NCIS canon, there had been suggestions by showrunner Steven d Binder to TVLine that season 20 would make reference to the former series stalwart.

And in episode four of season 20, titled Leave No Trace, fans finally seemingly got their first nod to Abby for many a year.

While the episode was dominated by Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) crossing paths with her ex while still trying to find her footing in a possible romance with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), the mention of Abby’s favourite drink, Caf-Pow, didn’t go unnoticed.

