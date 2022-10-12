‘Never lose hope’ Strictly’s Kym Marsh shares emotional family update

Today, Kym Marsh, 46, took a break from her Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals to see her dad David in hospital amid his continuous fight against incurable prostate cancer. Kym’s dad, who was diagnosed with the disease in March 2021, rang the ‘end of treatment’ bell as he prepares for a new course of action to keep his cancer at bay for as long as possible.

The presenter told fans that her dad, 77, is being treated by “amazing doctors and nurses at his local cancer centre to keep the horrible disease away for as long as possible”.

Kym went on to explain that he wanted to ring the bell for his new journey of hope and for him to say, ‘I’m fighting back’.

She wrote: “It was a truly emotional moment and he wanted me to share this video with you all to encourage anyone living with cancer, or the families and friends around them, to stand up and fight, never lose hope and make those little moments mean the most.

“This day meant the world to dad and it will be a day we never forget. Love you @daveyboy113 my hero.”

