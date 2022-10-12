No Call of Duty in 2023, with MW2 expansion tipped instead





(Pocket-lint) – Activision is expected to break an almost two-decade run by not releasing a new Call of Duty game next year. New content is still coming, however.

A new COD being released every year is something many gamers have grown up with, but Activision is set to do things a little differently in 2023. According to one prominent leaker, we can expect no new title next year, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t at least be new content to enjoy.

In lieu of a blockbuster release next year, we’re told to expect new “campaign content” for the existing Modern Warfare 2 game instead – a title that will go on sale this month.

What that DLC will look like isn’t 100 per cent clear right now, but leaker TheGhostofHope has so far pointed to some sort of 20th anniversary greatest hits map pack with content from across the series.

That’s something Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has also backed up, saying that “an expansion or something like that” will debut next year. He did go on to say that he wasn’t entirely sure what that might look like, though. Whatever content we do get, it’s unlikely to make up for the loss of a brand-new AAA title, at least in the eyes of the Call of Duty community.

While gamers may be disappointed that there won’t be a big new release next year, this is far from the biggest story going on in the world of Call of Duty right now. The proposed buyout of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues to rumble on and while Microsoft continues to say it won’t pull games from PlayStation, that’s something regulators remain concerned about.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.