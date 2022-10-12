OLDHAM – COOK, Eileen – Kelowna Obituaries

Eileen Oldham Cook, age 76, passed on October 5, 2022, after her courageous battle with cancer. She arrived into this world on March 30, 1946, born to Seth and Mildred Oldham in Wainwright Alberta, the third of six children.

Eileen would go on to marry Lorne Cook on April 4th, 1964, and eventually become a mother of 4 children, Doug, Bob, Brent, and Sheri. After marriage Lorne and Eileen moved to Burns Lake, then Victoria BC, where they lived most of their lives and raised their children. They moved to Kelowna after retirement to live out her final years.

Eileen was a Christian woman that exemplified the teaching of Jesus through her caring, compassion, and volunteer work. A selfless person that helped many friends and family members during their darkest times but would never ask for help or complain during hers. She spent many years volunteering at First United Church Thrift Shop in West Kelowna.

Eileen had a deep love of family and a fascination with mysteries. Combining these passions, her favorite hobby became genealogy. It didn’t take her long to add her passion for helping others and volunteering to become a member of the Kelowna Genealogy society where she became known as “Gene Digger”.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lorne, sons Doug (Dawn), Bob, and Brent, daughter Sheri, brothers Ken, Maurice (Enid), Allan (Karen), and sister Lois (Gary NovakowskI). She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Riley and Crystal, as well as many extended family and close friends. She was predeceased by her father, Seth in 1984, mother, Mildred in 1999, and sister, Alice in 1966. She made this world a better place and will truly be missed by the many lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sandalwood Retirement Resort, 580 Yates Road, Kelowna, BC on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m, Eulogy will start at 1 p.m.