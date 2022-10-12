Overwatch 2 Review – Same As It Ever Was

There are few moments of calm in Overwatch 2. The action is closer, louder, and faster, and the voice lines are quippier and happen more often. However, in that brief period between selecting your hero and the barriers opening, unleashing you and your teammates out onto the battlefield, there is a brief window of peace–a split-second for meditation.
It was during these moments, as I watched my beloved Hana Song (aka D.Va) shift her weight from one side of her mecha to the other before offering a sweet “annyeong” to a teammate, I forgot I was playing Overwatch 2. Since its release in 2016, a lot has changed in Overwatch. But in these small, surreal moments, it all felt as if nothing had.