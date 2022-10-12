Paddy Considine — AKA Viserys — Improvised That Ending Line On “House Of The Dragon”

“It was a beautiful moment,” Considine said, “but afterward we went to Geeta [Vasant Patel, the episode’s director] and said, ‘Look, that’s gotta stay. That has to be a part of the scene. It’s too good a moment, and it says everything without words.’ These brothers, the back-and-forth they’ve had over the years, all the turmoil and the threats and the heartache and all that — this moment says everything. And it came out of an accident. And Geeta was great because she had the kind of experience and the artistry to see the moment and let us keep it.”