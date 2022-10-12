Padres fans cheer on the Friars in downtown

While the first two games of the playoff series between the Padres and Dodgers are being played in LA. Many Padres fans are spending time near Petco Park.

SAN DIEGO — Beat LA, that’s all Padres fans want to see as the Friars started their quest to eliminate the Dodgers from the best of five series.

“We have to beat the Dodgers, we have to beat the Dodgers and we have to beat the Dodgers,” said Jon Sutton, a fan who was cheering his team at Bubs at the Ballpark.

Businesses near Petco Park were crowded, with fanatics hoping to catch a glimpse of the Padres who are trying to take the next step to make it to the World Series.

They’ve only made it to two World Series since 1969, which is why fans are in a frenzy to see the next one.

Dozens of Padres fans were glued to the TV’s inside the restaurant where they cheered and even booed the rival team.

“You already know, we got the swag chain going on and Manny Machado, Manny Machado has been carrying the whole team on his back,” said Joey Fernandez, another fan who was wearing a Padres chain.

Other fans saying they have been rooting for the Padres for nearly 50 years and other fans told CBS 8 they even worked for the San Diego Padres, as a guest service representative, and just retired after two decades, making even the possibility of advancing in the playoffs that more exciting.

Regardless of the outcome, fans say they will continue cheering them on.

Game two is Wednesday evening in LA. Padres fans will get to see their team up close when they come home for game three on Friday.