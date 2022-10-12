Place-based built-environment interventions can improve health

Places For People and the Cambridge Centre took a broad look at a range of built-environment interventions to improve physical activity levels. These included improving public spaces, promoting active modes of transport, installing outdoor exercise equipment, reconstructing playgrounds and increasing the amount of open green space available.

Drawing on various national and international studies, we investigated how these interventions improved physical activity in three main forms: cycling and walking, outdoor gyms and upgrading playgrounds. Across all three modes of activity, the report paints an overwhelmingly positive picture of how improvements to the built environment can stimulate physical activity and therefore bring improved overall health through more frequent exercise.

Developers in the social housing sector are in a pivotal position to create, improve and maintain the physical environments that support communities to be healthy.

I believe Places For People and our peers in the sector can take great encouragement from reading the report. The work we do can have long-term benefits for the nation’s health, particularly when it comes to bridging the health gap at a time when society is becoming more unequal.

However, the research also shows that providing the physical infrastructure may not be sufficient. Promoting the use of facilities through local programmes and the media can support communities to make the most of the investment in their built environment.

This is a finding from the report that we at Places For People will certainly be taking into consideration when establishing community partnerships, to ensure that the societal benefits of improvements we make to the built environment can be sustained in a way that encourages active lifestyles on a long-term basis.

As the joyful activities of National Fitness Week draw to a close, we in the social housing space must consider it our responsibility to support the initiative’s aim of encouraging healthy lives all year round.

Branwen Evans, policy, research and public affairs director, Places for People