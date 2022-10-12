Princess Eugenie sends new heart-warming tribute to her husband





Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt message to her husband on the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on October 12, 2018.

The princess, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, addressed her message to “my Jack” as she wished him a happy anniversary. She added: “Four years and counting.” The princess, 32, attached a photo of the couple kissing in a carriage on their wedding day. The post received an outpouring of support from royal well-wishers.

One Instagram user, @nskitchenwitch, wrote: “Has it been 4 years? It feels like just yesterday, you were the most beautiful bride.” Another commented: “Happy Anniversary! It was such a memorable day I’ll never forget.” Another royal fan replied to the princess’ post, saying: “Wishing you both a very Happy Anniversary and many, many more.” Former England football legend John Terry added, with a collection of heart-shaped symbols: “Happy Anniversary.” READ MORE: King Charles III surprised by Meghan Markle’s reply to kind gesture

“Happy memories always my dear Jack.” The royal couple welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Eugenie’s husband was present at the birth on February 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. Young August weighed 8lb 1oz, with the Royal Family “delighted” to welcome the newest addition to the royal ranks.

August made his official public debut at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year. He was spotted in a pale blue jumper with a Union Jack emblazoned on the front, enjoying the Platinum Jubilee Pageant with his parents.