Queen Letizia pays homage to Spain in mint green sdress and stilettos





Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain paid homage to the Spanish national flag today as the Spanish people celebrated their national flag. For the occasion, Letizia opted for a mint green spotty dress.

Letizia looked stunning in the mint green dress, which was decorated with white spots. The dress was made of a sheer fabric and had a high neck and bell sleeves – interestingly, there were large slits in both sleeves, showing off Letizia’s bare arms. The dress was cinched at the waist and its skirt flowed to Letizia’s shins. READ MORE: Anne & husband Sir Tim share ‘no exchanges’ for key reason – expert

Letizia’s dress was called the Nanda polka-dot dress by Spanish fashion designer Vogana. She combined this with her favourite pair of white stilettos by Magrit and a matching white clutch, which was huge. The bag was also by Magrit, and Letizia has been seen carrying it in the past. Called the Dalits Pumps, the shoes are also a staple in Letizia’s wardrobe, while the dress is new. DON’T MISS:

Instagram user Lana Haron wrote: “So beautiful!” Gabriele Thombansen said: “Perfection, as usual.” Sabrina Hala commented: “Magnificent, chic, and elegant.” Letizia was joined at the military parade by her husband, King Felipe, and their daughter, Princess Sofia, who also looked elegant.

Sofia donned a short, navy blue dress that was also spotty. The spots, though, were bigger than the ones on Letizia’s dress and were different shades of blue, as well as white. Sofia’s dress was also similar to her mother’s due to the lightness and sheerness of the fabric. Unlike Letizia though, Sofia combined her dress with a pair of black ballet shoes. To complete her look, her long locks lay in natural waves down her back, and she wore minimal make-up.