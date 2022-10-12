Queen Rania is ‘definition of class’ in sleeveless red leather jacket

Queen Rania, 52, stepped out on Wednesday dressed in a sleeveless red leather jacket which she paired with a designer skirt. The Jordanian Queen Consort looked very cool and stylish for the occasion.
Rania wrote on her Instagram page: “So happy to meet the great team behind the Makesy mobile app and learn more about their commitment to connecting local artisans with designers and buyers through e-commerce.”
The royal wore an “Exclusive Eleonor Embroidered Drill Midi Skirt” designed by Silvia Tcherassi.
The beautiful white ankle-length skirt retails from Moda Operandi for $690, or roughly £623.21 in British Sterling.
The description on the website says: “The Colombian designer is known for her striking prints (the Italian fabrics are custom developed in-house) and Latin-flavored silhouettes.”
“Everything is effortlessly feminine, but at the same time strong,” Ms Tcherassi has said of her designs.
The skirt’s description continued: “Cut from a floral-embroidered khaki-coloured drill, the ‘Eleonor’ skirt has an ankle-length silhouette with a dropped waist that fairs out at the hips.”
The white skirt features red, yellow and blue flowers along the hem, adding a nice feminine touch.
On top, Rania wore a plain white blouse, however, this was not the standout piece of her outfit.
Royal fans took to social media to praise Queen Rania’s outfit.
Twitter user @RnbwRvnJezell wrote: “Queen Rania of Jordan looking stunning as usual visiting some entrepreneurs and community artists.”
Another account, @lasanmiguel added: “The definition of class. What a beautiful woman, the flower of the Middle East.”
Finally, @bysorbi commented: “Manifesting the wardrobe of Queen Rania.”
