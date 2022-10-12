Queen Rania is ‘definition of class’ in sleeveless red leather jacket

Queen Rania, 52, stepped out on Wednesday dressed in a sleeveless red leather jacket which she paired with a designer skirt. The Jordanian Queen Consort looked very cool and stylish for the occasion.

Rania wrote on her Instagram page: “So happy to meet the great team behind the Makesy mobile app and learn more about their commitment to connecting local artisans with designers and buyers through e-commerce.”

The royal wore an “Exclusive Eleonor Embroidered Drill Midi Skirt” designed by Silvia Tcherassi.

The beautiful white ankle-length skirt retails from Moda Operandi for $690, or roughly £623.21 in British Sterling.

The description on the website says: “The Colombian designer is known for her striking prints (the Italian fabrics are custom developed in-house) and Latin-flavored silhouettes.”

