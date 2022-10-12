Selfie horror as tourists kill baby seal – ‘worst thing we’ve seen’

Great Blasket is a remote island located off the Dingle Peninsula in Ireland. Each year caretakers are hired to take care of the self-catering properties on the island.

The Blasket Islands are known as the ‘Grey Seal capital’ of Ireland and seals travel from as far away as Scotland to breed on the islands.

During the winter up to 1,000 seals make their home on the islands and the beaches are covered with seals and their pups.

However, many tourists don’t treat the animals with respect and cause distress to the sea creatures.

