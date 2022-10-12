Shoppers can save £155 off Oral-B electric toothbrush for Prime Day

Amazon’s final day of its Prime Early Access Sale has landed with incredible deals. Shoppers have eyed up that one of the best electric toothbrushes has been cut by over a hundred pounds.

Available now, the Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush has been dropped to just £64.99 from £219.99, which saves a whopping £155 off its original price.

Loved by shoppers for its superior cleaning abilities, it’s a worthy investment for your daily health and designed with lots of functions for the perfect smile.

It helps remove bacteria by removing up to 100 percent more plaque over a manual toothbrush and has gum pressure control that helps you stop brushing teeth too hard.

But you need to be quick – it’s only on offer until midnight tonight.