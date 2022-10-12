Shoppers can save £155 off Oral-B electric toothbrush for Prime Day

Amazon’s final day of its Prime Early Access Sale has landed with incredible deals. Shoppers have eyed up that one of the best electric toothbrushes has been cut by over a hundred pounds.
Available now, the Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush has been dropped to just £64.99 from £219.99, which saves a whopping £155 off its original price.
Loved by shoppers for its superior cleaning abilities, it’s a worthy investment for your daily health and designed with lots of functions for the perfect smile.
It helps remove bacteria by removing up to 100 percent more plaque over a manual toothbrush and has gum pressure control that helps you stop brushing teeth too hard.
But you need to be quick – it’s only on offer until midnight tonight.
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deal and if you’re not one, you can sign up for free here.
With five brushing modes for everything from daily care to whitening and long lasting battery, it’s got over 13,000 reviews from shoppers praising how effective it is.
Plamen Cvyatkovski said: “After years of my dentist recommending Oral-B electric toothbrushes to me, I finally got one for my birthday, and I have to say it lives up to its reputation. It has every feature imaginable, including 5 brushing modes, an intelligent pressure sensor I never knew I needed, customisable light ring colours with the app, and brushing advice from the AI.”
Legend27 added: “Very impressive toothbrush with lots of functions, a separate app for your phone and a bunch of toothbrush heads for different purposes, for example, whitening or sensitive teeth. It has a travel case and holds the battery very well. Basically, this brush solving a lot of brushing problems. It’s awesome.”
BUY: Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor (£64.99)
Source link