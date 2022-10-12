Soclly, a decentralised social network for Web3.0 creators, launches in India

Soclly, a social network for Web 3.0 influencers, educators, and artists, has announced its launch in India.

The three co-founders, Prayag Singh, Naresh Katta, and Charan Kumar Borra, have created a platform that allows Web3 creators to interact with their audience. As of now, Soclly has around 15+ Web3 creators from a range of streams.

As per the co-founders, the concept of Soclly was first established in 2021. The co-founders got in touch with the creators and voiced their worries. It has become apparent that authors frequently receive spam, and trolls in their direct messages, and the majority of users submitted fillers in the DMs, which increased noise, there was no way to select users based on the quality of their queries.

The creators were unable to establish a personal connection with their audience. After having a discussion with a creator, the audience hardly ever posts anything on social media about how much better the interaction was. This is a problem that Soclly has attempted to address through its platform.

Prayag Singh, Co-Founder of SOCLLY says “We built the MVP of the product and showcased it to the Web3 creators after collecting their feedback. We launched our product for the masses after 1.5 years of rigorous development and testing in the hopes of educating everyone about the amazing world of Web3.0 while also assisting creators in monetising their skills and maintaining a relationship with their actual interested followers.”

Booking 1:1 meetings with Web3 creators using stablecoins is one of Soclly’s primary benefits. Once the meeting is over, users can rate and share their experience that is stored on the blockchain also known as decentralized reputation.

They have also built an option for creators to share their earnings for social goods.