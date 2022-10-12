Categories
Steam’s latest F2P shooter is half CoD clone, half surprisingly great co-op FPS


There is no more tired, derivative aesthetic in gaming than corrupting red crystals that turn people into zombies. Despite my harsh anti-crystal/anti-portal agenda, Shatterline’s roguelike-inspired Expedition mode seized the better part of my weekend. Even though it lacks the polish (and visual interest) of big-budget first person shooters, Shatterline is a promising free-to-play FPS on Steam that has a lot to offer for no buy-in. 

Shatterline’s derivative, crystal-core aesthetic (think Control, Chorus, or Metal Gear Survive) with near-future, exosuit-clad dudebros presents a very “2010s console shooter” vibe. There’s an attempt at a narrative—Shellguard operatives, who use crystals in a good way, need to stop the “Crystalline,” the agent of a mad god beyond the stars. There are also some mooks calling themselves “The Strafe,” human followers of the Crystalline who think the laughably evil looking red energy crystals are sacred and healing, but they’re a bit more “blood and soil” about it than your new-age Facebook friends. These guys are capital-g Goons, shouting “For the crystals!” as you mow them down. The fluff here is lightweight and overstuffed with proper nouns, riding a grating thin line between inoffensive and offensive blandness. 

