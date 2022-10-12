Surface Laptop 5 unveiled with 17-hours of battery life





Microsoft announced Surface Laptop 5 during its latest Surface event, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the hardware range. Laptop 5 isn’t a radical shake-up of the popular laptop model. Aside from the bold new colours, the outside of the Laptop 5 looks almost identical to its predecessor. But don’t let that deceive you, like the Surface Studio 2+ announced at the same event, the upgrades are found on the inside. Surface Laptop 5 is fuelled by Intel’s 12th generation Core processors, built on the Intel Evo platform. Microsoft says the new chipset not only improves the amount of power under the bonnet, but also extends battery life thanks to the exert efficiency. In fact, Surface Laptop 5 owners should expect up to 17-hours of battery life, Microsoft claims.

If you spend a lot of time on video calls, the Surface Laptop 5 could be a very welcome upgrade. Microsoft says its worked hard to boost the performance of the built-in camera, which can now automatically adjust to lighting conditions so that skin tones look natural during calls. Dual far-field studio microphones will keep you sounding loud-and-clear, no matter what is going on around you. And of course, Laptop 5 supports Windows Hello, so you can login with a quick glance as you open the laptop lid. Like the Surface Laptop 4, the new model is available with a choice of 13.5- or 15-inch display. As before, Microsoft is using touchscreens so you can tap, swipe and pinch the display to interactive with your favourite apps. Windows 11 supports Android app installed from the Amazon App Store too, so you’ll be able to play some of the biggest games, scroll through your social media, and tap to turn the pages in the Kindle app. Dolby Vision IQ is supported for the first time on the Surface Laptop lineup, which Microsoft says should dramatically improve the quality when watching movies, bingeing a boxset from Netflix, or gaming with Xbox Game Pass. Dolby Atmos sound is also supported, although that’s the case with the Laptop 4 too.

If you’re looking to bring some colour to your desk, the Surface Laptop 5 might be the answer. Microsoft is launching a slew of new colours, including an all-new Sage, Sandstone, Matte Black, as well as Platinum (which has the soft-touch Alcantara coating around the keyboard to make typing more comfortable). Charging is handled with the magnetic Surface Connect port, although you can refill the battery with the USB-C port too. Laptop 5 supports Thunderbolt 4, which means this laptop can handle two external displays at a time. Microsoft still includes a USB-A port, so there’s no need to pack an adapter if you’ve got older peripherals around.